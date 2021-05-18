Hot stocks to buy this week?Four notable tech stocks





May 17, 2021 6 minutes read

Investors in tech stocks haven’t had the best time in the stock market these days. But in the long run, this could be a buying opportunity. Given how technology has changed our lives, this is unlikely to change anytime soon. New advances in the world today will probably be some new technological advances. The biotechnology industry is booming, as even healthcare is heavily influenced by technology. Investors may consider this likely to buy a dip, as some top tech stocks are trading below their previous highs.

This sector includes companies with the largest market capitalization, such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). It’s not surprising that both companies have seen significant gains in equity valuations over the past year. During this period, both MSFT and AMZN stocks rose by more than 30%. This is not a small feat, as these are already top stocks for quite some time. So this shows that the sky is the limit for tech stocks. With everything in mind, are these the best tech stocks to buy on today’s stock market?

The best tech stock to buy [Or Avoid] Now Apple Inc

First, there’s Apple, a tech giant who doesn’t need a referral to create a list. It is considered one of the five largest companies in the US information technology industry. The company designs and sells mobile devices and personal computers. We also sell a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Let’s take a look at the recent financial figures reported in April. Apple recorded record quarterly sales of $ 89.6 billion, up 54% year-over-year. Of that, 67% of revenue is international. AAPL inventories have increased by more than 60% over the past year.

As you can imagine, Apple is bustling the internet every other day. Recently, the company made a special announcement on the tagline Get Ready – Music is About to Change Forever. This could be a 3D option for Apple Music with the introduction of lossless audio or animated video embedded in macOS and iOS music apps.

This shows that users may be able to stream songs with higher quality and enjoy them with some form of spatial audio using Dolby Atmos on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Therefore, the company continues to innovate, despite still facing a global shortage of semiconductors. Given all that, do you consider AAPL stock to be a top technology stock to buy?

Cisco Systems Inc

Next is Cisco, a multinational technology company. The company designs and sells a variety of technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications, and the cloud. Its products and technologies include infrastructure platforms. Applications; security and other products. It’s worth noting that Cisco will report earnings this Wednesday. Cisco’s third-quarter results may reflect momentum in delivering web security, unified threats, network security, and advanced threats. This is due to increased spending on cybersecurity as employees work remotely. Inventory has increased by more than 20% since the beginning of the year.

Are there any signs of this continuous uptrend this year? The company’s intention to buy has skyrocketed last week. Last Friday, Cisco announced its intention to purchase privately held Kenna Security. Kenna specializes in risk-based vulnerability management. This allows you to prioritize vulnerabilities based on robust risk techniques, which fundamentally enhances Cisco’s platform experience.

The same week, the company also announced its intention to acquire SocioLabs to drive the future of hybrid events. This solution enables livestreaming, sponsorship, networking, and advanced analytics in addition to continuous pre-event, intra-event, and post-event engagement. With these exciting developments, is it easy to buy CSCO shares at this point?

Snowflake Inc

Snowflake is a cloud data platform provider. The company’s platform allows customers to consolidate their data into a single source. Basically, this provides important business insights and helps you build data-driven applications. Snowflake is often said to have revived the data warehousing industry by building and completing a cloud-based data platform.

Although the company’s stock performance hasn’t been the best since the beginning of the year. But it was boosted by 11.6% on Friday. This happened after Goldman Sachs analyst Kashlangan upgraded the snowflake from neutral to buy and raised the price target from $ 270 to $ 275.

Looking at the financial figures, the company was also very impressive. In March, the company made a financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Quarterly revenue was $ 190.5 million, an increase of 117% over the previous year. It currently has a total of 4,139 customers and has grown 73% over the past year. Now that the company reports earnings on May 26, investors will be excited to see if the company can catch up with its impressive numbers. So will the SNOW strain be an opportunity for a classic Bion dip?

Analog Devices

To summarize the list, we have Analog Devices. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. Through advances in sensing, measuring, and connecting technologies, Analog enables customers to intelligently bridge the digital-physical gap in ways never before possible.

ADI stocks have been relatively strong over the past year, showing a rise of over 40% during this period. Now let’s look back at the previous financial figures. In the 13 weeks ending January 30, 2021, the company generated $ 1.56 billion in revenue, up 20%. Net profit also increased by a whopping 91% to $ 388.5 million.

The company plans to release a earnings report this Wednesday, and investors would have been watching how the numbers piled up. In March, Analog received unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $ 21 billion acquisition of rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM). The agreement aims to increase market share in automotive and 5G chip manufacturing. This also makes it more competitive with large competitors such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN). What looks like a bright future for your company, why not jump into the tide of ADI stocks before it’s too late?

