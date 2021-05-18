Monitor 5th Marriage Celebration: Everything You Need to Know





When Blizzard Entertainment launched Overwatch in 2016, they were trying to take advantage of the charm of old-fashioned class-based shooters like Quake. And now, the 5th anniversary of the game as one of the most popular and competitive shooters in the world is imminent.

(Photo: Chesnot / Getty Images) Paris, France-October 25: The figure of the video game "Overwatch" developed and released by Blizzard Entertainment will be held in Paris, France on October 25, 2018.

Express UK reports that Overwatch’s 5th Anniversary Ceremony is full of things to do and digest for enthusiastic fans. The party starts on May 18th and lasts until June 8th, with dates confirmed on the official Overwatch Twitter page.

All festivals are available to all Overwatch players on all platforms. And all platforms mean that PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch players can participate in “Party on the Payload”.

Fans can expect a lot of free content to be added to the game, according to a report from ComicBook.com. Mainly a festive hero skin. In fact, Blizzard Entertainment is gradually releasing skins for Sombra, Baptist, and Moira characters.

Read also: “Overwatch” leverages AI in 2021 power rankings

Funky’Floss and superhero cosplay abundant

As mentioned earlier, three heroes have confirmed the new skin release. It is a support character Moira and Baptist, and a hacker Sombra who causes damage. This is a simple showcase of new visuals courtesy of Deexerto.

Black Cat Sombra:

I like cats.

When Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18, sneak through your enemies as a Black Cat Sombra. pic.twitter.com/ d38UuXmybg

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021

Venus Moira:

You grow up, girl.

When Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18, trap your enemies as Venus Moira. pic.twitter.com/ 5BoLiR0BVQ

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021

Funky Baptist:

Overwatch Anniversary Baptist New Legendary Skin pic.twitter.com/7PZ20eygNw

— Naeri X (@OverwatchNaeri) May 16, 2021

All skins look really nice, but are they from that Baptist? It gives the atmosphere of some serious Saturday Night Fever. Don’t forget the DC Universe cosplay of Moira and Sombra, but everyone will love that gorgeous stuff a lot. Poison Ivy, Catwoman, do you know?

It’s no exaggeration to say that Blizzard Entertainment will reveal more character skins as the week progresses, depending on how long the festival lasts. Apart from that, players may also receive some legendary loot boxes, which are some tradition of in-game events. However, be sure to grab the skin during the event. Otherwise, you will be put in the vault when everything is done.

Is there any new information about Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment has been working on the sequel to Overwatch for some time. They are ready to publish more information about the game. This is about a week after the two-hour gameplay public stream was announced on May 20, two days after the anniversary celebration.

(Photo: Overwatch 2 website)

In Stream, Blizzard invited several Overwatch League pros, new director Aaron Keller (who took over after OG director Jeff Kaplan retired), lead hero designer Jeff Goodman, and associate art director Dion Rogers.

But will information about Overwatch 2 be revealed during the anniversary festival? It’s a little difficult to say. The only confirmed Overwatch 2 public event will occur two days after it’s all over. The developers may give some hints here and there, but the whole celebration is for OG games, not a sequel.

Related: Nintendo Switch, Blizzard Free Overwatch! -A week-long full-game version will start on October 13th!

