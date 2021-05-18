Genshin’s impact on switches allegedly delayed due to hardware issues





According to recent rumors, the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact may be available this year, but there is a delay due to hardware issues.

According to a new report, Genshin Impact could hit the Nintendo Switch this year, but there is a delay due to hardware problems. Before the title was released last September, miHoYo officially announced plans to release a Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact. However, the developers haven’t yet provided updates for the Switch version for months since then.

The action RPG Genshin Impact was released in September 2020 as a free playable title on PC, PS4, and mobile platforms. This was successful overnight and quickly accumulated a large player base, generating millions of dollars. Thanks to miHoYo’s continued support for incremental patches and major content updates, this phenomenon hasn’t slowed down either. The latest version of the above update, version 1.5, was released in late April, with free PlayStation 5 upgrades, Diona and Noelle Hangouts events, and more. All of these additions continue to occupy the player, but there’s one protracted question-where is the Nintendo Switch iteration?

The Switch version of Genshin Impact claims that Genshin Report, a Twitter account that has nothing to do with the brand. [releases] A post from Genshin Impact Leaker further argues that the problem of “hardware weakness” is the cause of the long-term stagnation. DualShockers states that this does not count as the first instance of a report citing switch hardware as an issue. Apparently, e-shop compatibility constitutes another obstacle, along with concerns about the best way to implement microtransactions on the platform.

The report seems to provide at least some explanation for why Genshin Impact’s Nintendo Switchport takes so long to see the light of day. But as always, it’s best to incorporate all the rumors and speculations in a grain of salt.

Fans of Genshin Impact are out of breath waiting for more than just an update to the final release of Nintendo Switch. Despite the recent release of the version 1.5 patch for free play titles, players remain enthusiastic about the news related to the 1.6 update. Interestingly, the premature leak is said to have answered some questions about what’s in the docket. One leak suggests that Ayaka will finally become a playable character. Yet another sign indicates that miHoYo is preparing to unleash the character’s skin. When developers plan to clarify all of the above, it’s a guess for everyone at this point.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Android, and iOS devices.

