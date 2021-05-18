Wireless charging of electric vehicle batteries on the road?Former NASA scientists aim to become a reality





Wireless charging of EVs on the road is a concept by former NASA scientist Khurram Afridi. He will soon develop it with his team at Cornell University and significantly improve the driving experience. This concept was developed to reduce travel time because the vehicle does not have to stop to charge the battery. They can keep driving all day long.

(Photo: Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) The ChargePoint electric vehicle charger was on display during the Drive The Dream event at the Exploratorium on September 16, 2013 in San Francisco, California. California Governor Jerry Brown met with California’s corporate leaders at Drive the Dream to discuss the progress of electric vehicle and workplace charging station adoption by companies in the state.

The idea is that the road itself charges the electric vehicle wirelessly. There is no need to connect the EV with wires that direct current or electricity to the battery to save additional range. This concept may look like the future, especially because this level of technology is sophisticated and costly.

This venture greatly reduces the need for charging stations in the country. The news comes after Tesla’s recent claim to add stations to its current 25,000 spots nationwide. Tesla is one of the largest EV companies here, so it has the most EV charging stations and is distributed across different states.

On-the-go wireless charger: how it works

(Photo: REVO ZPORT via Facebook)

A team led by Khurram Afridi at Cornell University is currently piloting a new way to charge electric vehicles. This eliminates the need for people to bypass the route and stop for hours to recharge. According to Cornell University’s YouTube channel, Afridi’s team aims to develop a way to wirelessly charge electric vehicles from the ground after finding one.

This venture does not require direct contact between the car and the ground like the wireless chargers found on smartphones that use magnets. Instead, it contains a metal that reacts to generate an oscillating energy field and produces a high-frequency current, so that the charge is carried to the car’s battery.

This technology is called an Active Variable Reactance (AVR) Rectifier, which has a piece of metal that reacts underneath the electric vehicle and another rectifier mounted on the road connected to the power supply.

Is the concept already under development?

According to Driving Canada, a former NASA rocket scientist is currently working on a project, working on a prototype for installation in electric vehicles and roads. With this in mind, Khurram Afridi allows you to choose between stopping on the road or having an “unlimited range” to avoid long breaks and route detours.

While this venture may certainly help improve domestic electric vehicle charging, it does not necessarily phase out charging stations like Tesla already has. Unlike Tesla’s supercharged stations, these wireless road chargers can’t be fast-charged to charge the battery unless you drive on the road all day long.

In addition, the team aims to place this venture on only one side of the road, which is in the far right lane or carpool lane.

