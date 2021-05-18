How to use Google Chromecast on iPhone





You can use the Google Home app to connect your Chromecast to your iPhone. Linking your streaming account to the Google Home app will give you control over Chromecast on your iPhone. To connect your iPhone to Chromecast, you need to connect both to the same Wi-Fi network. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Since its debut in 2013, Google has positioned Chromecast as one of the most affordable and dynamic streaming devices on the market. Chromecast is compatible with all kinds of devices, allowing you to stream movies, music, websites and more on your TV.

If you’re streaming from your iPhone to your Chromecast, here’s how to set up and watch almost any content from your paired Apple and Google devices.

How to set up Chromecast

Before you can play media between Chromecast and iPhone, you need to set up your Chromecast device using the Google Home app for iPhone.

Connect your Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port. Before launching, please visit the Apple App Store and download the Google Home app for iPhone. With the Google Home app open and your iPhone connected to Wi-Fi, create a new Home account, give it a name, and start setting up your Chromecast device. Link your Google account, set up your Google Assistant, and prepare your new Google Home Profile to connect to the same Wi-Fi network. Once set up, the Google Home app on your iPhone will display the name of your home and the location of your Chromecast devices around your home. How to stream from iPhone to Chromecast

The Google Home app for iPhone allows you to link Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, HBO and other popular streaming services and stream using Chromecast connected to your TV. Make sure all your devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

1. With the Google Home app open on your iPhone, tap the media icon.

Click the media button to start casting.Abbey White / Insider

2.[システムの管理]In the section, select whether to access available music, video, podcasts, or radio services.

Select the media type you want to cast to Chromecast.Abbey White / Insider

3. In the list of available apps, under Services to add to the Google Home app on iPhone[リンク]Tap.

Below the streaming app that casts to Chromecast[リンク]Click.Abbey White / Insider

4. In the confirmation box[アカウントのリンク]Tap to go to the service sign-in page where you can enter your account username and password.

[アカウントをリンク]Click to link your streaming app to the Google Home app.Abbey White / Insider

5. After logging in, close Google Home and tap the linked streaming service icon.

Quick Tip: At this point, you can also tap the microphone icon at the bottom of the app and start streaming using voice commands such as “Hey Google, play” The Mandalorian “on Disney Plus.” ..

6. Select the media you want to play on your TV via your Chromecast device.

7. On your iPhone screen, find the Google Chromecast “Cast” icon. This icon may be placed in different locations depending on the app.

Tap the cast button on the streaming app.Abbey White / Insider

8. Select your Chromecast name from the list of available Chromecast devices and start watching.

Select your Chromecast device from the app list.Abbey White / Insider

