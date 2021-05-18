Jinko Solar announces change to senior management





Shanglao, China, May 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / -JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“Company” or “Jinko Solar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the world’s largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers, today Sci-on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in connection with a listing proposal for a major operating subsidiary. Announcing the change of Chief Financial Officer to comply with certain business operations independence requirements of the Tech Innovation Board (“STAR Market”). Star Market Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (“Kangsai Jinko”). We do not believe this change to our senior management team will have a significant impact on our business operations.

Haiyun (Charlie) Cao has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has taken effect immediately. Mr. Cao will fulfill his responsibilities at Kanemitsu Kosai and will continue to serve as a director of the Company. Mengmeng (Pan) Li has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company and will take effect immediately.

Mengmeng (Pan) Li has been the Deputy Treasury Director of the Company since 2021. Prior to that, he was Senior Internal Audit Manager of the Company from July 2017 to 2021. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Li served. From 2016 to 2017, he was the internal management manager of Hi-P International Limited, an SGX listed company, and from 2010 to 2015, he was the internal audit manager of Canadian Solar Inc., a Nasdaq listed company. Prior to 2010, Ernst & Young and KPMG. Lee is a certified internal auditor. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2003.

Xiande Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jinko Solar, said: “Pan is welcomed as Chief Financial Officer. Pan has extensive experience in the industry, is familiar with Jinko Solar and will be Chief Financial Officer.”

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar sells solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diverse international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil and the United States. doing. United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and territories. As of December 31, 2020, JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for monowafers, 11 GW for solar cells and 31 GW for solar modules.

JinkoSolar has nine production facilities worldwide in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya and Denmark. There are 23 overseas subsidiaries. , And China, UK, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka Global Sales Team, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are within the meaning of Section 27A (Amendment) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E (Amendment) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of the United States. Configure the description for. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms such as “will,” “expect,” “expect,” “future,” “intention,” “plan,” “believe,” and “estimate.” I can do it. In addition, management quotes from this press release and our business and business outlook include forward-looking statements. Such statements include certain risks and uncertainties in which actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements. Information on these and other risks can be found in Jinko Solar’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, etc.

