When KC technicians returned to the office, they revisited Lightwell ready to take the mantle of the innovation hub.





The stable traffic flow beneath the features of the Lightwell building features a winding overhead natural light design that stretches near the block. Employees returning to work help the iconic downtown Kansas City landmark take over a new identity.

Many say that productivity in a remote work environment is acceptable and in some cases comparable to productivity in an office environment. But I think it’s a kind of imperfect situation, says Basel Bataine at a commercial real estate and development company in New York that bought a 30-story City Center Square Building (now Lightwell) in early 2019. One Somera Road acquisition director said.

For the past 15 months, I’ve been stuck at home and have nothing else to do, so I work 24 hours a day. And it causes a serious burnout syndrome. I don’t think it’s sustainable, and our tenants have repeated the same.

The newly refurbished 657,070 sq ft building welcomes start-ups and corporate workers, including a new mid-century modern tenant lounge with brightly colored pops for the first time in over a year for people of all sizes. I came across a completed function. Tap to drink, the famous St. Louis Playboy Club pool table, ample classrooms, meetings and event space.

The second WeWork location in Kansas City is on the 3rd and 4th floors of Lightwell, the new home of the KC Tech Council, with an art gallery adorning the ground floor entrance to Main Street. The result of a pandemic.

Bataineh said each element plays its part in a bigger experience, and in the case of Somera Road, not only did the potential of Lightwells come true, but it barely scratched the newly reconstructed surface. I added.

Many of the factors we discussed and wanted to bear fruit before the project came to fruition, and he went on to elaborate on Tim Schaffer’s vision of Somera Road in Kansas City in a previous Startland News article. I referred to. AREA Real Estate Advisors is responsible for the space as an innovation district that functions as an ecosystem of companies, from ideas to start-ups and scale-ups.

Bringing the KC Tech Council into the building was very important to us for events, programming and education. That was important because the tech companies that were scaling up told us that their biggest challenge was to attract people with the technology skills they needed.

Ecosystem growth

Basel Bataine said he spent a great deal of effort planning and plant selection walking through a 54-foot green wall span in the building’s main lobby.

The bench is an irrigation system. The water flowing on the bench climbs the wall and then drips. The lights are strategically placed so that the plants get enough light.

Such features are just a few of the thoughtful, highly selected design elements of a building that wants to serve the modern (and mostly millennial) workforce as functional and aesthetically pleasing. He added that there is.

The building also became the headquarters of govtech scale-up PayIt and has retired from Backlot Cars. This is another sign of Lightwells’ location as the city’s first fully realized innovation district, added Ian Ross, founder and managing director of Somera Road.

And that progress could have been completely thwarted, he said.

In the last 15 months, I bowed down and started a series of tasks. Ross told Startland News during a space tour that I think we’re in a really really great place to unleash everything we’ve developed.

Kansas City is a vibrant and growing technology scene where venture capital-backed start-ups are growing in a variety of industries. But now, with the refurbished and redesigned opening of Lightwell, new opportunities have been found.

What’s not yet in the tech scene in Kansas City is a truly modern and positive home [startups] Are better.If you look at the intersection [Arts District] The intersection lacks centrality. It is very good! We love intersections. We’ve spent a lot of time there and seen dozens of projects, but Crossroads doesn’t have the only place to get together, to share ideas between conflicts and companies and start-ups.

Ross added that such quality is more needed by businesses than ever before, and Lightwell is ready to shine brightly in a world with similar re-emergence.

As tenants return to work and start looking for new spaces this summer and fall, we think it will be a really good place to offer those companies great service and great value proposition.

We have been working on this for years. It’s our baby, Ross said.It is amazing [to be nearing the finish line.]

