Watch this gorgeous footage shot by Sony’s new Airpeak Drone





Sony has released some fresh footage shot by the new Airpeak Drone.

A gorgeous video (below) shot on a remote island in the southwestern part of Iriomote Island in Japan shows a full-frame Alpha 7S Mark III and FX3 camera that can carry a quadcopter, as well as a drone, and the new 14mm. f / 1.8GM lens. Used to shoot some footage.

Sony announced the drone at CES 2021. At that time, he was aiming to bring Airpeak to market in the spring, suggesting that an announcement from a Japanese tech giant is imminent.

The Airpeak is quite large compared to many of the popular consumer drones currently available, but Sony says the Airpeak is actually the smallest quadcopter that can carry one of the pro-level Alpha cameras. Claims.

The company has listened to feedback from professional drone pilots for the past five months as part of an effort to improve the hardware and software that powers Airpeak drones.

Indeed, Sony describes the Iriomote drone footage as a field test. The Airpeak team will see how well the machine can handle Sony cameras and lenses designed to be used when capturing footage at its own pace.

In January, Sony released the first test footage shot by the drone. The video showing the concept of the VISION-S electric vehicle also includes a clip of the Airpeak drone itself. This allows you to see, for example, how the machine’s legs contract during flight, resulting in a smaller profile and better balance.

The company was also keen to demonstrate how well Airpeak drones can handle difficult situations such as strong winds. This is a headache for drone pilots everywhere. The video, released in April, features impressive, stable footage shot by the drone in a wind tunnel at 45 mph.

If you haven’t guessed before, Sonys Airpeak drones are primarily aimed at professional filmmakers and serious photography enthusiasts. We don’t have the full specs or price for Airpeak yet, but with the upcoming launch announcement, everything should be clear in the near future. Be sure to check for details.

