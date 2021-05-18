Space Race 2: Russia and US Compete for Recording of First Extraterrestrial Movie





The International Space Station hosts the first feature film on Earth. It is still unknown whether it is Russian or American (Image: NASA via Getty Images)

The space race between the United States and the former Soviet Union in the latter half of the 20th century can be “resumed.” Russia will send actors and filmmakers to the International Space Station (ISS). Russians want to make their first feature film extraterrestrial. The guard expedition is scheduled for October 5th.

At the same time, there is also a cinematography team in the United States. The movie is starring Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible” and directed by Doug Liman in “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. Bourne Identity”. And Mrs. Smith. ”

The exact date of the Hollywood star’s departure has not been revealed, but the departure of the Russians at the beginning of the month indicates that they intend to get there before the Americans.

The news that Russia is preparing for space production was announced last year shortly after the approval of Cruise and its interstellar program backed by NASA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In November 2020, an ad for the Russian space agency Roscosmos said it was looking for “a true superhero to go to the stars and become a major international star at the same time.”

As announced, heroine candidates must be 25-40 years old, hold Russian citizenship, weigh 50-70 kg, and have a “chest waist” of 112 cm. In addition, you should be able to run a kilometer in less than three and a half minutes, swim 800 meters (freestyle) in 20 minutes, and jump off a 3-meter jumping platform “with great skill.” No previous acting experience was required.

Actress Yulia Peresild (36 years old) was selected. Travel to the International Space Station with 37-year-old director Kremshepenko. According to The Guardian, S, the two will be trained in centrifuge tests and gravity-free travel from June 1st at the latest.

This pre-travel camp is recorded by Channel One, one of Russia’s leading television channels, and Dmitry Rogozin, general manager of Roscosmos.

Regarding the recorded dates, the Russian Space Agency said it was a “space drama” aimed at “promoting Russian space activities and praising the astronaut’s profession.”

