Investors are betting on post-pandemic “deep tech” unicorn startups targeting major social issues





Paris, May 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The power of mRNA technology that led to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine within a few months is just one of the highlights of a new and innovative field. The goal of deep technology is to provide breakthrough innovations to address radical issues such as climate change. Further examples include small nuclear reactors, air mobility drones, carbon-based materials (manufacturing removes CO2 from the atmosphere), and cellular agriculture (such as artificial proteins). A new article by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Hello Tomorrow, “Meeting the Challenges of Deep Tech Investing,” points out that unicorns already exist in this area. If we can build a new investor model, we have the potential to accelerate this growth.

Deep Tech Ventures need the support of a rethinked investment chain with the participation of governments, venture capital firms, private equity firms, limited partners and businesses. The new investor model addresses the current frictions that impede deep technology, such as biased thinking, misrepresentation, and inadequate risk assessment capabilities.

It’s not just about investment models. Co-author Massimo Portincaso, Chairman of Hello Tomorrow, said: “Deep Tech doesn’t yet have a clear explanation for educating investors and attracting more money.” The story tells the story, although deep technical risks are inherently high, but systematically to mitigate them. It is necessary to clarify that there is a good practice. The authors also found that while deep tech equity needs are higher than in early digital, the former lifetime needs tend to be lower on average. Narrative breaks also arise from the cultural gap between startup venture capitalists and scientists.

Enter the first floor

No one knows which venture will succeed. But success so far, like the success of mRNA vaccines, has already changed the way people think about the risks of investing in breakthrough technologies. A small but increasing number of specialized funds are paying attention to this area. These organizations have a common success factor that can help rebuild the deep tech investor model. They are problem-oriented and have deep technical expertise within the company. They utilize a variety of investment tools to maximize the needs of their ventures.

“Ultimately, BCG co-author, managing director and senior partner, Antoine Gourvitch, said:” Deep Tech facilitates a new approach to public-private partnerships. This opportunity. To accelerate and achieve, we need to focus more on government financing. Flexible and private investment needs to take big opportunities more aggressively. Deep technology gives investors the next innovation. Be part of the wave and give us the opportunity to solve some of our most fundamental problems. “

A copy of the article can be accessed here.

To arrange an interview with one of the authors, Eric Gregoire (+1 617 850 3783)

About Boston Consulting Group The Boston Consulting Group has partnered with business and social leaders to tackle the most important challenges and seize the greatest opportunities. BCG was a pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with our clients to benefit all stakeholders that enable an organization to grow, build a sustainable competitive advantage and have a positive impact on society. We take a transformative approach that we aim for.

Our diverse global team brings deep industry and functional expertise, as well as different perspectives that question the status quo and drive change. BCG provides solutions through state-of-the-art management consulting, technology and design, enterprise and digital ventures. We work with a unique collaboration model at all levels of the entire company and client organization, supported by the goal of supporting the prosperity of our clients and enabling them to make the world a better place.

