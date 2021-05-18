The success of dominant companies poses a dilemma for countries





Tokyo-Developed countries are suffering from the dilemma that the stronger the major companies, the lower the economic growth rate.

Oligopoly is increasing in the United States, Europe and Japan. Over the last 25 years, the top three companies in each sector have outperformed their competitors in terms of revenue growth by about 30 percent.

Large companies have accelerated the mergers and acquisitions of up-and-coming rivals against the backdrop of long-term monetary easing. According to experts, intensifying competition due to oligopoly has slowed the pace of technological innovation, as seen in the decline in R & D budgets, which in turn has hindered overall economic growth.

Using the data provided by Quick FactSet, Nikkei analyzed about 9,000 companies other than financial concerns in 76 industrial sectors in the United States, Europe and Japan.

In the survey results, the top three companies in each sector have boosted cumulative revenue by 35 points in Europe and nearly 10 points in Japan over the past 25 years, 60 percentage points faster than their lower US rivals. Sales of the top three companies increased 2.7 times. This is about 30 points more than the 2.4-fold increase for SMEs.

The increase in M ​​& A exacerbates the oligopoly problem.

According to experts such as Princeton University’s assistant professor of economics Ernest Liu, low interest rates due to relaxed monetary policy benefit top businesses more than small businesses, and oligopoly is growing through M & A and other activities. .. Global M & A over the last five years has exceeded $ 20 trillion for the first time.

Top American tech companies symbolize this trend. For example, Apple acquired Intel’s smartphone modem chip business for $ 1 billion in 2019, and Facebook acquired Instagram, a social networking service that shares photos and videos, and whatsApp, a messaging app.

Oligopolization is also taking place in other sectors. According to the International Monetary Fund, the rising gross profit margin in the oligopolistic market has risen in a wide range of areas over the last 40 years. In particular, in addition to technology, the proportion is rising in the healthcare and consumer services sectors.

From January to March, France’s largest luxury brand, LVMH Moët Hennessy Ivyton, acquired Tiffany in January, resulting in higher sales than in the same quarter of 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak. Has increased.

Walmart, the largest retail chain in the United States, which acquired India’s leading e-commerce company Flipkart in 2018, recorded new high sales in the year ended in January.

The key question is whether oligopoly hinders technological innovation.

Monetary easing expanded by the central bank since the 2008 financial crisis has accelerated M & A and used surplus funds to raise shareholder returns through share buybacks and other means. ..

As oligopoly disrupted competition, companies became less motivated to spend on R & D.

R & D spending on listed companies has shown a significant decline since the 2010s. The pace has dropped in half since the decade that began in 2000.

The IMF warned in a March report that oligopoly could hinder innovation: “If market leaders strengthen their lead to followers through M & A, M & A could discourage competition and reduce investment in R & D. There is. “

The potential growth rates of the seven major economies halved from the 1990s to 1.4% in 2019. This decline reflects the slowdown in population growth and the transition to a digital economy, especially in advanced economies, declining spillover effects on capital spending and other positive factors. .. In addition, experts such as Princeton’s Liu said the stagnation of innovation has contributed to the potential decline in growth.

The debate in support of the resurgence of competition is increasingly being heard in criticism of tech companies’ market dominance, especially in the United States and Europe.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission sued Facebook in December 2020, claiming that the company had acquired Instagram and WhatsApp “to eliminate the threat to monopoly” in the personal social networking market.

In April, the Japan Fair Trade Commission began investigating cloud services with a view to Amazon.com and other foreign IT companies.

However, authorities are having a hard time understanding how to deal with these giants. Their free services are not necessarily considered to undermine the interests of consumers.

How to promote competition that stimulates innovation may be important for the world to realize its economic growth potential.

