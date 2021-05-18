Redmi Note10 & Note 10 Pro Max Review: Xiaomi Offers Design and Features





The design aesthetics of the Redmi Note 10 lineup have changed dramatically as Xiaomi introduced a new design language called Evol that follows the same aesthetics as the Mi 11 flagship.

I lived in a pandemic for over a year. There were various forms of blockades and curfew throughout India. But during all this, smartphone makers continue to roll out phones. India’s smartphone business appears to be largely unaffected by COVID-19, and consumers are still content with their monthly choices.

Xiaomi has dominated the Indian smartphone market by launching affordable smartphones that far outperform its rivals’ more expensive models. With the latest Redmi Note 10 lineup released in March, none of them have changed.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the most expensive Note to date, starting at Rs 18,999, but comes with a 120Hz OLED display and a 108MP camera, something you won’t find at this price. The middle tier Note 10 Pro is very similar to the Note 10 Pro Max, except for the number of megapixels and a few other specifications. Plain Note 10 is a budget option. I got both Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 for review, but in my opinion both are industry game changers. The Redmi Note 10 Pro was weird and, frankly, shouldn’t have been released.

A dramatic change in this year’s Redmi Note 10 lineup is the aesthetics of design. I’m pleased that Xiaomi has developed a new design language called Evol that follows the same design aesthetics as Mi 11’s flagship.

Clean design aesthetics

Note 10 Pro Max comes with a frosted glass back and subtle gradients (if you choose a vintage bronze variation). The phone certainly stands out from the crowd. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. The Note 10, on the other hand, removes the back of the glass and chooses plastic instead, but there’s no place to feel like a cheap lip-off.

One of the drawbacks is that the large bumps on the camera make it very cumbersome to use on flat surfaces. Note 10 Pro Max has four sensors: Primary 108MP (f / 1.9), 8MP Ultra Wide (f / 2.2), 5MP Telemacro (f / 2.4) and 2MP Depth (f / 2.4). The budget Note 10 Pro has a 48MP (f / 1.79) main sensor, 2MP macro, 8MP ultra wide, and 2MP depth sensor.

Both phones are fun to carry and use. The aesthetics of their design are beautiful and consistent with what modern design should be. Xiaomi has selected a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for its current midrange portfolio. They are fast, reliable, and at best far superior to unstable in-display sensors.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max:

> 120Hz AMOLED screen-This certainly makes the phone more enjoyable to use.

> Stereo Sound-Yes, the speakers are great, but they are improving year by year and are better than Xiaomis’ previous Note series smartphones.

> Great Camera-In most lighting conditions, the Note 10 Pro Max takes great pictures. Night mode is limited to the primary lens and cannot record 4K 60fps video. Stills shine on the Note 10 Pro Max and you won’t be disappointed in the dark (don’t forget to use Night Mode).

> All-solid-state battery life-With a 5020mAh battery, the Note 10 Pro Max easily lasts for a day or a few days. The box contains a 33W quick charger, so there’s no reason to think you’re out of battery.

> Headphone jack

Redmi Note 10:

> 6.43 inch AMOLED Full HD + Screen-This amazing screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. There is no high refresh rate, which is the only disappointment, but the right way is to use a high quality OLED display instead of an IPS LCD display. Made. After all, you never buy this phone for the game.

> Design-Xiaomi has a design aesthetic suitable for the entire Note lineup.

> Battery-Xiaomi was able to pack a 5000mAh battery and a 33W charger into the cheapest smartphone in the lineup. It’s perfect for a 1.5 day battery.

> Speakers-You can get a stereo speaker for only Rs 12,000. > Performance-Sure, it’s not the fastest smartphone in this price range, but it’s enough to survive every day outside of the game.

> Camera setup-The primary camera works fine with good lighting, while the secondary camera takes up the backseat.

One of the consistent problems I’ve had with Xiaomi smartphones for many years is a mobile operating system called MIUI. This ad is intolerable (Xiaomi promised to get rid of it with MIUI 12.5, but no one knows when it will come). Unlike its rivals Samsung and OnePlus, it’s a cluttered UI with few customization options. The aggressive app killing of MIUI is also very frustrating.

Are there any of these notable smartphones?

The answer is yes. The Note 10 Pro Max is the smartphone jack for all transactions, and the Note 10 is worth the money champion. The Note series is evolving every year, but in 2021, the Note 10 series revolutionized. Xiaomi has raised the ante for competition.

Both the Note 10 Pro Max and the budget-friendly Note 10 come standard with some features. Stunning AMOLED display, very satisfying battery life (with 33W quick charger), ready-to-use Android 11, great features and reliable camera, and my favorite new design aesthetic.

These smartphones may not have 5G, but most future buyers will not care about 5G for another 2-3 years. You can easily find some other areas that Xiaomi doesn’t offer on these smartphones, but that’s not important in the overall scheme of things. Xiaomi has provided an important aspect for consumers.

All images are by Sahil Bhalla.

The views expressed are those of the author himself.

