Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Reliable Budget Options

The latest product from the Xiaomis sub-brand Redmis, the Redmi Note 10S, is the brand’s affordable smartphone. This is the fourth handset in the Redmi Note 10 series and is priced between Redmi Note 10 (Rs 12,499 and above) and Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs 15,999 and above).

The Redmi Note 10S comes with some of the most common specifications for smartphones in this price range, including a rear-mounted quad camera, a large battery, and fast charging support. So is it better than the other options, or is it another run of the Milsab Rs 15,000 Bracket smartphone? We find in our review:

Design and Display As mentioned earlier, Redmi Note 10S smartphones are expected to join the existing mobile phones of the Redmi Note 10 family and provide similar design elements. In terms of design, the quad rear camera setup and the front punch camera give the same layout. The dimensions of the Redmi 10S are almost the same as other Redmi Note 10 series smartphones.

As for the appearance, it is matte, so you get a gradient back design that is less likely to get fingerprints than a glossy one.

The Redmi Note 10S is available in three color options: Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray, and Pebble White, and has a deep sea blue variation. So far, the other two are simple black and white models, so they are the only color models available on the Redmi Note 10S. This particular color model was soothing and subtle that we were very pleased with its appearance.

The handset has a volume locker and power button on the far right that doubles as a fingerprint reader, and a SIM card tray on the far left. The USB Type C charging port is located at the bottom along with the speaker grill and USB Type-C port.

When it comes to the display, the screen size of the Redmi Note 10S is 6.43 inches. Full HD + resolution is 2340x1080p. Xiaomi claims that the display supports DCI-P3 coverage, with a standard brightness of 700 nits and a peak brightness of 1100 nits.

Unfortunately, you don’t get the 90Hz refresh rate you can find on both Samsung and Realme phones of similar price. You can get a refresh rate of 60Hz with the Redmi Note 10S.

The handset supports both light and dark modes and provides features such as flicker prevention mode, read mode and full screen mode. Users can also customize the font and text size.

The colors on the display panel turned out to be very accurate.

Performance The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S smartphone is powered by a 2.05 Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor with an Arm Mail-G76 MC4 GPU. You can choose from two storage models, 64GB and 128GB. However, when it comes to RAM, there is only a 6GB option. You can also get support for microSD cards to meet your extended needs. In terms of software, the handset runs directly on Android 11 on Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 12.5 (provisional) interface. Xiaomi calls it tentative, as the final version is said to be coming soon via OTA.

In the meantime, I have a provisional version of MIUI 12.5. This is the first device Xiaomi will run on MIUI 12.5 in India. With this OS version, Xiaomi aims to provide a cleaner UI based on customer feedback.

You’ll see a personalized ad switch while you’re setting up your phone. Disabling this will change only the type of ads you see, but you will see a pop-up message stating that the number of ads will remain the same.

You can uninstall pre-installed third-party apps such as Netflix, Facebook, and Amazon Prime Video. System apps such as Notes, Compass and Recorder can be deleted.

In our time, mobile phones were able to successfully execute commands such as basic app switching and multitasking.

The device offers dual speakers and comes with Hi-Res Audio certification. For the price, the audio output is pretty acceptable.

The Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge that makes it easy to withstand average to high usage throughout the day.

Camera The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has a quad camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with an f / 1.79 aperture. There are also 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras with f / 2.2 aperture, 2MP macro cameras (f / 2.4 aperture), and 2MP depth sensors (f / 2.4 aperture).

On paper, the Redmi Note 10S pack keeps up with its competitors, as you can find almost the same specifications on most phones in this price range.

Starting with the camera app on the (1x zoom) device, it’s pretty basic and easy to use.[その他]You can enable 64MP mode from the section and macro mode from the three-line icon in the upper right corner. There are also options such as filters, night mode and panoramic timelapse.

The 64MP camera mode is pretty decent and can capture some of the details of the subject. I wasn’t really impressed with the performance of the ultra-wide-angle sensor and the images captured at 2x because they both looked faded.

(64MP camera mode)

Images taken in portrait mode are better because the difference between the subject and the background is clear, but the quality of the images in macro mode is not as good as we wanted.

(Macro mode)

On the front is a 13 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.45 aperture. This does a decent job.

Available at a starting price of VerdictRs 14,999, the Redmi Note 10S finds its key appeal in its appearance, battery, and processor. A nice looking phone with a large battery that supports fast charging and a reliable processor, but the camera performance is poor and the refresh rate is fast. That’s the problem. Those on competitive mobile phones.

