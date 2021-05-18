Original Game Boy Get Online Multiplayer Thanks to Hardware Hackers





In 1989, the Nintendo Game Boy got a whole new feature, online multiplayer, thanks to the efforts of hardware hackers and the Raspberry Pi.

The latest technology behind the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nvidia RTX 30-line graphics cards has surprised gamers around the world, but the classics still have a place. Some very old games may soon be available online, thanks to the efforts of hardware hackers.

Despite that era, the original Game Boy handheld console came with multiplayer capabilities. Players need to obtain and connect a link cable between the two Game Boy units, which can be complicated depending on the type of Game Boy the user has. However, there was a long way to go before it could seamlessly connect with other gamers over the Internet, but by tinkering with existing technology, this hardware hacker was able to change that.

Hardware hacker Stack Smashing has created a way for anyone to bring Game Boy online. This hack basically involves tricking the Game Boy into thinking it’s connected to a standard link cable. However, what’s really happening is that instead of the link cable, the Raspberry Pi is set up to communicate with the online server. Currently, if multiple players are using this technique to connect to the server, you can play Tetris in multiplayer without having to meet other players in person.

For now, Tetris is the limit because it requires reverse engineering the communication protocol to interconnect other games. However, the community is growing around this development, and the Discord server provides a way for players to find each other and discuss their devices and their potential. It’s amazing to have access to the Internet on handheld game consoles dating back to 1989, but eventually more games could be played online.

Over the years, gamers may continue to see this kind of fascinating innovation in older hardware. As handheld units and home consoles begin to lose online services as well, and access to eShop for purchasing or re-downloading games is restricted, tech-savvy gamers like these are a workaround for the community. Often intervene to find out. If you can tweak devices that weren’t intended to connect to the Internet in this way, you’re not sure what someone’s PlayStation 2 or Nintendo DS can do with the right people working on them somewhere in the future.

Game Boy is currently experiencing something like Second Life, and new Game Boy games are being actively created for older handhelds.

Source: TechCrunch

