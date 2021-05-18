The design of the Poco M3 Pro 5G was officially confirmed before launch





The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available on May 19th. Prior to its launch, Poco is making fun of the smartphone design. We also know that smartphones will have a Dimensity 700 SoC, a 90Hz display, and a 5000mAh battery.

Photo Credits-Poco, Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is coming soon. The smartphone will be officially released on May 19th. Recently, Poco M3 Pro 5G rendering has been published online. Currently, Poco itself is tweeting to confirm the design of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. This is the same as the leaked rendering. The tweet further states that the device is 8.92 mm thick and weighs 190 g.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is a Redmi Note 105G with an essentially redesigned body. When it comes to smartphone design, it features a rectangular module with a triple camera setup and a flash on the back. There is also the Poco brand just below the camera module. On the front, there is a punchhole camera in the center of the smartphone. Separately, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The teased photo shows a black color variation, but previous leaks have shown that the device will also be available with blue and yellow color options.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In addition, the smartphone will be powered by the Mediateks Dimensity 700 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 7nm manufacturing process and combined with the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone gets up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In the camera division, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro lens. On the other hand, the front may have an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C 2.0. In addition, the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

