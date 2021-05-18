Half of the world’s emission reductions require non-commercial technology





If the world wants to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by the middle of the century, almost half of the reduction must come from technology that is only in its early stages today.

The discovery, in a report from the International Energy Agency released Tuesday, points to the need for active investment in research, development and scale-up of clean energy technologies.

The IEA roadmap to eliminate energy-related emissions by 2050 and curb global temperature rise at 1.5 C contains an important role for technologies that are rare or very expensive today. .. These include batteries packed with much more energy, clean hydrogen as fuel or raw material for industrial processes, liquid biofuels for aviation, and cheaper carbon dioxide emissions from factories and gas or coal fuel power plants. Includes equipment to capture.

The report also highlights the need for significant investment in tools to extract carbon dioxide from the air. They include direct air traps that exist but are today very expensive, and what is known as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (or BECCS). ..

The IEA findings need to focus on creating new technologies for the world to combat climate change, or do we need to proactively deploy the technologies we have? Will lead to ongoing discussions.

US climate change expert John Kerry has sparked an online backlash on the issue this weekend by telling the BBC: Have got.

As part of that, the IEA described them as technologies that are currently in the demonstration or prototype stage or are not yet commercially available.

However, the report reveals that the world cannot choose between innovation and deployment. It provides a timeline that shows how quickly you need to build the technology you already need to reach your mid-century goals.

By 2030, the world will need to add more than 1,000 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity annually. This is shy about the total power system in the United States today. Electric passenger cars need to reach 60% of new sales by 2030, and half of the heavy-duty trucks purchased need to be EVs by 2035.

In short, we need to make rapid progress all at once.

