These hardware hackers were able to play the original Game Boy over an internet connection





Nintendo’s Game Boy, now about 30 years old, is still impressive as some hardware engineers managed to hack and play Tetris games with another player over an internet connection. Hardware hackers doing stack smashing on YouTube take advantage of Game Boy’s native local multiplayer support using their own link cable connector to trick aging handhelds into playing Tetris games over the internet. A detailed video explains how to do it. I was sharing a direct connection with another Game Boy.

In addition to some programming, engineers used a Raspberry Pi connector to feed the data sent to the link cable to a custom PC client. The data was then sent to a dedicated web server, which sent the data to another Game Boy.

Link-cable interface protocols aren’t common, so as TechCrunch points out, each game needs to be tuned to run on a web server. However, stack smashing has been shown to be possible, so in theory any Game Boy using a link cable for local multiplayer can play online.

In theory, any Game Boy using a link cable for local multiplayer can play online. (Stack mashing)

And that’s not all from the world of retro games. There is also a Discord channel for interested gamers who are planning a custom board to create a better interface for the link cable to the Raspberry Pi. Therefore, there is no need to cut open the cables and manually connect the wires to the board. The stacksmashing staff has also open sourced the code, so anyone who wants to play the original Dr. Mario online can try it out.

Most people clutter the old technology, but in reality, the underlying hardware is fine, and there’s a lot you can save from it. There are many programmers working on the original game to run on Game Boy. As TechRadar states, the console.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos