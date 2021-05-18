Pinterest takes advantage of the explosive growth of video in the idea pin movement — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Pinterest has given all creators (influencers) in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland its multi-page video format Idea Pins (formerly known as Story Pins). Introducing.

With this new access and features, anyone with a business account can create exciting content, interact with viewers, and build a more engaged community directly on Pinterest. ..

From a Pinner perspective, Idea Pins is a new way to dive into expert ideas without leaving the Pinterest app.

The press release adds: Idea Pins are a new kind of pin that allows creators to share their inspiration in a rich and immersive way. This allows creators to publish high-quality, long-lasting, storable content directly on the platform, rather than simply distributing and sharing it after publishing it elsewhere.

Creators can use their cameras to capture videos, edit them on Pinterest, import media, add text, narracions, music, and play with different filters and fonts to tell a story. I can do it.

According to Pinterest, great content is displayed and redisplayed over and over again for months instead of minutes.

This means that the creator’s hard work simply means working hard, not only when the new audience publishes it, but also at the moment when they are most open to receiving it, the press release said. Says.

He added that the idea pin came from Pinner’s feedback. Users can work on ideas they find on Pinterest without having to visit another site to find out more.

In particular, the number of videos has exploded on Pinterest, and Pinners currently only watches 1 billion videos a day, and the release is over.

