This Hot Wheels Tesla Cyber ​​Truck can be yours much less than Bitcoin





Most of us can’t afford a Tesla cyber truck. It’s a shame because no one wants to drive in the world’s first angry triangle car. But thanks to Hot Wheels, a small toy car maker, there is a solution.

If this is missed for the first time, early last year Mattel announced that it would create a remote-controlled cybertrack with its own destroyed window as a homage to the $ 399 meme-worthy launch event. It will be postponed to the end of 2020 and will arrive in May this year.

But now there is a second model. It’s available on mattelcreations.com for just $ 100 and includes a Cyberquad that can be popped into the truck’s bed, similar to Elon when Cybertruck debuted. The quad can’t be powered or controlled, but it’s a nice little prop to go with the main event.

The 1:10 model Cyber ​​truck will be available this Friday and, like the original version, will be severely limited in number. You can move at about 12mph. This is about half the speed of the first version, and there is no removable shell for the original version. There’s also a gorgeous controller inspired by Cyber ​​trucks wheels. This is a great detail.

Cnet’s Bridget Carey was able to experience not only the new $ 100 Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck, but also a much more expensive limited edition. Unfortunately, the toy version isn’t as sturdy as the real stainless steel version.

If you want to try it and buy it, do your best. Sales will begin on Friday, May 21st and should be delivered in mid-September. Everything is going well. Delivery of real cyber trucks is much more uncertain. It will be fully produced at Tesla’s new Texas facility, which is not yet ready. Therefore, it can take a year or more for these cars to begin shipping.

