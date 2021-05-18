Xiaomi extends India’s warranty for those ending in May and June by two months in the blockade of COVID-19





Xiaomi has extended the warranty for devices that expire in May or June in two months. The company shared development through tweets and provided some relief while blocking customers from leaving home in an ongoing COVID-19-related blockade in India. Xiaomi is the latest smartphone maker to keep up with the trend of extended warranty after Vivo and Poco. According to the company, customers can book after-sales support from the website.

According to the tweet, Xiaomi devices whose warranty period expires by May or June can receive an additional two months extension. This allows customers to receive device service within the warranty rules for two months until August (if the warranty expires in June) without having to leave home and go to the store. I can do it. Xiaomi customers can book after-sales support from the website.

I want to repair my Xiaomi device, but can’t move it and the warranty has expired?

Don’t worry, we cover it!

If your Xiaomi device’s warranty expires in May or June of this year, it will be extended by two months.

stay at home. Take care. pic.twitter.com/ygJsHLEii6

Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 18, 2021

The tweet does not specifically mention the Xiaomi smartphone, but Xiaomi has not confirmed this, but suggests that the extension of the warrant will cover other devices such as earphones, speakers, accessories, etc. Xiaomi devices Is mentioned.

Last week, both Poco and Vivo also announced extended warranty on their devices. Like its parent company, Xiaomi, Poco said it has extended its warranty for smartphones, which expire in May or June, by two months. Vivo, on the other hand, was a bit less generous as it extended its Indian customer warranty for 30 days. This extension is also applicable to all Vivo devices, but only for customers who live in areas where the blockade has been imposed. In addition, Vivo has announced a mobile phone pick-and-drop service for customers that is available free of charge depending on the current state of the state.

Smartphone makers are trying to help customers whose device warranty expires because the continuous blockade prevents them from leaving home to repair or repair their phones and other devices. Please note that the warranty limits and terms remain the same.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





