Google’s support for the Indian news industry





We are pleased to be a launch partner for the Google News Showcase in India. The product will be offered at the right time for India Today Group to reach new readers and further draw current readers into the stories that are most important to them, says Kalli Purie, Vice Chairman of India Today Group. I will. Indian broadcasters and magazine publishers. For over 45 years, the India Today Group has created a deep legacy of credibility, excellence, credibility and bipartisanship. We want to keep innovating in a way that approaches how content is featured across the Web. We look forward to working closely with Google to reach more audiences with our journalism brand. “

As an established media house, interacting with viewers through high quality content in a convenient and innovative way is a major focus for us. Paras Sharma, Head of News Partnership at HT Digital Streams Ltd, one of India’s largest print publishers, is pleased to partner with Showcase to build the same and help access new users.

“This is Google’s amazing product that shows a positive shift in the thinking process that benefits both publishers and readers. This interesting new partnership with Google is the best in a specially designed window for publishers. It provides an opportunity to showcase content. Discovered by traditional search engine approaches. Publishers have the opportunity to find new audiences for premium content, giving users an enhanced news experience. ” Said Vikas Handu, Vice President of Digital Strategy at India TV, India’s leading news broadcaster.

Expanded support through Google News Initiative

The news showcase is just one part of our overall commitment to the Indian news ecosystem. Today, we announced that we will expand our efforts on the Google News initiative in India as well.

First, we stepped up our efforts to strengthen our digital skills in newsrooms and journalism schools across India. Over the next three years, newslab support will increase to fully train 50,000 journalists and journalism students. Extend the program to connect Indian journalists and fact checkers, focusing on digital tools to assist in online verification and combat false information.

Second, small and medium-sized publications introduce several new programs to help achieve economic sustainability in all parts of the GNI Digital Growth Program. The new program is:

A virtual new business training workshop to help news organizations meet the needs of their viewers, increase their readership, and engage them. These workshops will be available free of charge to Indian publishers, along with existing workshops to support the business success of news organizations.

The GNI Advertising Lab includes training sessions and implementation support to help over 800 large Indian news organizations increase their digital advertising revenue.

The GNI Transformation Lab is a more comprehensive program to help 20 local small and medium-sized Indian news organizations succeed online.

“Insights and business directions provided through interactive sessions as part of the Google News initiative [Digital Growth Program] It was amazing for the team. Harisha Bhat, CTO of Udayavani, a regional news organization in Karnataka, southwestern India, is excited and grateful that a program of similar size has been launched to respond to changes in the publishing industry. I will.

These newly extended programs are based on a long-standing investment in India. In 2018, we partnered with BoomLive, DataLeads and Internews to launch the GNI India Training Network. To date, we have trained more than 25,000 Indian journalists in 10 languages ​​and contacted more than 1,000 news organizations and 700 universities. In response to COVID-19, we provided financial support to 228 media outlets in India through the GNI Journalism Emergency Relief Fund. Indian publishers such as Hindu, Bloomberg Quint and Chamber Media also benefit from GNI programs such as GNI Innovation Challenge, YouTube Innovation Financing and GNI Subscription Labs.

The Indian news industry and its journalists are using technology to engage readers and make data-driven decisions to improve their business and reporting efforts. We believe it is important for digital platforms to work with journalists, the press, and the press to contribute to a diverse, sustainable, independent news ecosystem. We are proud to have strengthened our commitment during this important time.

