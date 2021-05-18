This miniature wooden 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S activates scissor doors





Whether life-sized or miniature, Lamborghini supercars never turn their heads. A good example is a wood carving expert who created a 1:13 scale model of the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S from scratch entirely in wood. Miniatures have details and functional features that make them look like exact replicas of larger, real-world siblings.

The artist on the Woodworking Art YouTube channel is renowned for creating incredible wooden-scale vehicle models, and the Aventador S is his latest work. The supercar features a carved engine with a functional engine cover, movable scissor doors, a complete interior and a chassis with functional springs. Other details include front and rear headlights, rear wings and red brake calipers. “The car’s distinguishing features are its flip-up wings and black woodwork,” the artist wrote in a YouTube video description of the miniature car.

The wheels and tires of the wooden car are also carved from scratch, and the complex spoke design of the original car is also a feature. The wooden model’s front and rear fascias feature all the details of a life-sized sibling. The artist uses fleas to carve all the exterior vents of the car and pull out the rear parking sensor.

I created a wooden masterpiece using a type of Hukkenhiba tree with a glossy coating. He first carved the basic shape of the Aventador and began making cars by refining and fine-tuning the exterior with drills and fleas. When the main bodywork is ready, he adds other parts such as the black wooden layers on the windshield and rear wing, engine covers, side doors, interior seats and steering wheel. He attaches the wheels and spokes to the chassis with movable springs to allow the miniature to move. The rear has the “Aventador S” label and the front has the Lamborghini logo.

