AMD Ryzen 5000 REFRESH is an insider’s claim. Don’t have Ryzen 7000 yet?





For those who have been eagerly waiting for AMD to announce (and release) the Ryzen 7000 series, it seems that the excitement needs to be kept a little longer.

Tom’s Hardware reports that this year is the time to update the 5000 series to entertain fans for the release of the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 next year. This means that the chip is likely to have an XT Monica, like the Ryzen 5000 XT. This is clearly a follow-up to what AMD did with the 3rd generation 3000XT series.

(Photo: Bridget Bennett / Bloomberg via Getty Images) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) President and CEO Lisa Soo announces AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips at AMD press event at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada Did. Monday, January 6, 2020, USA. Every year in the second week of January, about 200,000 people gather in Las Vegas to attend the consumer electronics show, the most malicious but crowded event in the tech industry.

This information is believed to be from Twitter user Patrick Schur. He tweeted about the new CPU on his page, claiming to be the B2 step of Vermeer’s codename chip. According to him, one SKU has a maximum boost clock of 5GHz (probably not all cores) on a 16-core and 3.4GHz base, and another SKU has a maximum boost of 4.6GHz from a 3.7GHz base. It has 6 cores.

Scur is talking about the rumored Ryzen 9 5950 XT and Ryzen 5 5600 XT. These chips already serve as a small upgrade to the very powerful 5950X and 5600X. And if the presence of these CPUs is confirmed, AMD could make another incredible sale.

Reason for refresh

Hopefully AMD’s decision to update the 5000 chips wasn’t what Intel was doing at Haswell at the time. The boost clock rumored on the Ryzen 9 5950 XT is very surprising, but it has one condition. That’s when you reach that speed with a normal boost.

(Photo: Olly Curtis / PC Gamer Magazine / Future via Getty Images) AMD Ryzen CPU. Taken on June 2, 2017.

Note that with AMD’s patented Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), a small number of 5950X chips can reach 5 GHz, but these are samples. The only way Team Red can create this refresh stick is to ensure that the refreshed 5000 chips boost at better, longer and lower temperatures (like the 3rd generation chips, 5000 series CPUs). Works at fairly high temperatures).

For now, AMD’s focus seems to be to offer buyers additional options in the light of the lack of chips that dominate the world. Another plausible reason is that we are still waiting for TSMC’s 5nm node to become available.

How about Zen 4?

If you didn’t know that, AMD is making Zen4 on TSMC’s small 5nm node. This has been revealed earlier and is really great for enthusiasts. It’s easy for strangers. The smaller the node, the better the overall chip performance. For example, a typical 5000 series chip was 7nm.

AMD will not be able to release Zen 4 this year as it is still waiting for TSMC to focus its 5nm node on the CPU. As reported by Kitguru, Taiwanese chip makers are currently using the process of creating ASIC miners. But in any case, those 5000 XT processors have arrived, and perhaps this time refreshing isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

