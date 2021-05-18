Innovation drives Stanley Black & Decker’s transformation





With more than 100 manufacturing plants worldwide and a 178-year history, Stanley Black & Decker (SBD) has established itself as one of the most famous and innovative brands in the world.

What are the key elements of a company that maintains power? The company continues a clear journey of dedicated and continuous improvement to innovation, including the regular application of advanced technology to the entire operation of the company, and ultimately an impressive number of new products. Year.Stanley Black & Decker CTO Sudha Bangalore has brought about a culture dedicated to finding game-changing solutions that consistently produce the world’s first products.

As a result, SBD has become the perfect case study for digital transformation.

The reason for embarking on this transformational journey was actually about company-wide innovations such as products, commitment to a great customer experience, and production processes, said Stanley Black & Deckers CTO of Global Operations and Industry 4.0. Said Global Vice President of Sdi Bangalore.

Supporting and enabling transformation is what Bangalore calls the three Gold Goals that serve as a component of corporate transformation.

Build a place for us to sell and procure a place for us to build. Take advantage of the belief that manufacturing can be an advantage. Due to the large footprint of factories and distribution centers, more than 177 years of manufacturing innovation efforts are a major advantage, says Bangalore. That’s why I wanted to completely rethink how to use technology to completely change the attitude of performance. This has been in the top quarter for decades, but he says it’s important to enable technology to benefit people and drive higher performance. .. Technology enables new career paths and new ways to transform our own people.Successful deployment

Of course, having a solid strategy is great, but unless it leads to a successful deployment, it makes little sense. Fortunately, SBD has had a lot of success.

A company’s first major transformation project focused on the effective use of cobots. As part of its overall robotics and automation strategy, the company has begun investigating routes to eliminate dangerous, dirty and blunt operations within the facility. Cobots and related systems can be a great way to do that, so we started that initiative, created a standard, and worked with several partners to create a playbook, he said. say.

For all accounts, Cobot’s efforts have been very successful. For example, a cross-drill cobot deployed at a plant in Decatur, Georgia, increased productivity by 20%, increased labor efficiency, and achieved a 12-month payback. Currently, SBD has 100 to 120 cobot systems deployed.

What’s great is that it’s actually deployed by operations. After showing how cobots can be of great benefit to both operations and people, he says, the operations team took over and is now a self-sustaining mechanism. The real success is to accept the value of thinking about things that people don’t think about on a daily basis. The art of possibility and the art of the future. People need to drive it and make it part of their operational rhythm. That’s exactly what happened in this particular example.

A good example is that companies are using AI. SBD is working with startup DeepHow to leverage an innovative AI platform called Stephanie in skill-up programs to improve knowledge acquisition, improve training efficiency, and support the growth of the company’s safety culture. I will.

In addition, SBD enjoys the benefits of adopting a flexible automation platform. We work with several partners, including a company called Bright Machines, which gives us a very high level of agility in how we actually build our products using automation. You can use the software to change the SKU. You don’t have to worry about introducing a whole new automation system. Simply change the cell configuration and the entire row will automatically change the configuration. This is a whole new level of value that brings the principle to a build that sells.

Learned from Stanley Black & Decker lessons

Of course, every success comes with learning opportunities.

A good example? Bangalore understands how important it is to gain traction early on with an employee empathetic solution, so we started using it and continue to add value. However, creating a deployment-focused solution can be a bit overkill.

Early on, I realized that many companies weren’t fully focused on creating standards, especially software standards, in that they could actually work on these standards when building the solutions and apps they needed. .. .. This is very important because external partners are often important. With a clear vision, standards are the only one that puts it all together.

Also, when working with startups, it’s important to remember that while agility and flexibility excel at providing a tremendous amount of innovation, startups often struggle to scale. That’s why transformation program leaders need to make sure that the scaling mechanism is in place, he says. It’s always a delicate balance between enjoying the power of innovation and passion that comes with startups and balancing it with risk management and mitigation.

Sage’s advice

As SBD is at the forefront of change shaping the future of manufacturing, Bangalore promotes collaboration with a NAM campaign called Creators Wanted that focuses in part on how small and medium-sized manufacturers can do it. He has a clear passion for innovation, including acting as one of the leaders. Make the most of digital technology to transform your business.

We believe we can be a force for greater profit, he says. We believe that focusing on large-scale transformation is actually a huge benefit to the industry, as we are ready to share it.

Let’s start with people. Successful transformation involves a diverse and talented team with specific qualities. For example, he says, he always needs an operations spokesperson who is passionate and really understands how operations are performed and on behalf of people. Of course, you need to make sure that the person accepts and loves the technology. That will help them build the best possible solution set.

Look past the glossy objects. Instead of chasing the next shiny object, think wisely about what you can bypass. For example, we talk about having analytical visualizations and insights, he says. But to gain insight, you need to convert them into something meaningful that someone can actually use in the factory. Being able to condense the process can bring tremendous value because data scientists don’t have to pass the necessary actions. It’s about democratization of technology.

Beyond the business case. The biggest challenge for all these transformation programs is to keep the business case outlook. Business cases can be written very accurately, but you really need an executive champion who has some passion and confidence in technology. Bangalore says we need to use common sense about where the whole journey was. It’s a subtle combination of business case details and insights, along with your own intuition about where the technology is to commit with scale and confidence.

Prepare for adversity. It is just as important to know that there are always denialists. Make sure your team has the right people to answer these questions. He says he needs to be patient, able to communicate and take those people by truly sharing what this technology set does for the business, including people. It’s change management and it’s complicated. We need to think broadly and creatively in terms of how we show change to people. Unfortunately, for those who never embrace change, businesses need to be ready to say they can’t be part of the journey. You also need to be ready for those discussions.

Stanley Black & Decker Bottom Line

With the right combination of strategy, technology choices and talent, transformation can play a valuable role in leading an organization to sustainable success. At SBD, Bangalore explains that ongoing changes are projected to unleash tremendous value and grow from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars over time.

We’re at a great point with technology solutions, people, and a well-honed operational rhythm, and we’re not chasing everything, he says. We have learned to avoid having a bunch of heterogeneous technologies that result in a bunch of individual technology applications that cannot communicate with each other. Instead, they are building a powerful and intelligent architecture with built-in longevity.

