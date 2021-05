PerkinElmer Acquires Immune Diagnostic System in 110 Million Transactions-Med-Tech Innovation

PerkinElmerand Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings has reached an agreement on the terms of the recommended full cash offer. This will give PerkinElmer an IDS for about $ 110 million.

The transaction has a corporate value of approximately 88 million and is subject to the approval of IDS shareholders, sanctions by the UK and Wales High Courts, and other customary closing conditions for public acquisitions in the UK. It will be completed at the beginning of the third quarter.

Through this acquisition, PerkinElmer aims to grow its entire diagnostics business, especially the immunodiagnostic segment. In addition, the agreement will enable PerkinElmer to combine channel expertise and testing capabilities with IDS chemiluminescent products for endocrinology, autoimmunity and infectious diseases to better serve customers around the world.

IDS’s portfolio and expertise will be integrated into PerkinElmer’s EUROIMMUN company from 2017. EUROIMMUN is a specialist in autoimmune testing and a new force in infectious disease, allergy and molecular genetic testing.

Wolfgang Schlumberger, CEO of EUROIMMUN, said: This proposed transaction is of great value to both parties, as each product line is largely complementary. The cooperation of our global distribution channels, the expansion of our immunoassay portfolio in closely related indications, and IDS’s fully automated random access chemiluminescent platform enhance our presence in immunodiagnosis. Customers can benefit from a wide range of assays and laboratory diagnostic workflows. We are excited about these new opportunities and look forward to welcoming Immunodiagnostic Systems to the PerkinElmer family after the deal is completed.

Headquartered in Boldon, UK, IDS is an in vitro diagnostic solution provider for the clinical testing market. IDS develops, manufactures and sells innovative immunoassay and automated immunoanalyzer technologies to improve patient diagnostics. IDS’s immunoassay portfolio combines endocrine-specific test menus with complementary discipline assay panels. IDS has approximately 300 global employees.

PerkinElmer’s global diagnostic portfolio includes solutions focused on: Autoimmunity, Infectious Diseases and Allergy Testing; Genetic Analysis; Through a variety of instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products, we offer genomics products for oncology and other molecular testing.

In terms of financial implications, PerkinElmer expects acquisitions to reasonably increase non-GAAP revenue in the first year after closing, and PerkinElmer is attractive in markets where the IDS business is expected to grow at an annual compound interest rate. I predict that it is in a good position. Top single digit for the next few years.

