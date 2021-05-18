Realme GT Neo Flash Edition Price All Functional Specifications Comparison and Image





Chinese smartphone maker Realme debuted Realme GT Neo in China at the end of March, after which there were rumors that Realme GT Neo will soon arrive in India. But now, some important points have been leaked: Realme launches the X7 Max 5G in India with India’s first 1200-power Dimensity phone. Now, the smartphone will be the same as the GT Neo smartphone. As a result, Realme is currently working to make the GT smartphone series its flagship product. According to the details, the word “flash” refers to the 65W fast charge of the smartphone, so future smartphones will be a new version of Realme GT Neo Flash.

Despite all of this, the Realme GT Neo comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging, and tipsters now support Realme GT Neo Flash with a dual-cell configuration of 65W fast charging 4,440mAh. Claims to have a battery. The 65W fast charge always represents the best standard-charged smartphones, such as Realme and Oppo smartphones. This smartphone is included in the price range and will be one of the best smartphones available on the smartphone market when it comes to battery and charging.

Now, tipsters have also revealed that there are too many expected features and specifications of the Realme GT Neo flash that will be available. Beyond the 65W fast charge, much more is amazing with this smartphone. It’s not clear when smartphones will come to India, but with Realme, it’s not too late to bring smartphones to market, and it may not be long before they hit the Indian market. In addition to the fast charging feature, the Realme GT Neo Flash specifications will be the same as before. This means that the Realme GT Neo Flash model has the same processing system as the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and supports 5G connectivity.

Some specifications have revealed that smartphones come with a 6.43-inch refresh screen Full HD +, including an AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you want to add more storage, you can add a microSD card to your smartphone to expand the space. It runs on Andriod version 11 based on UI 2.0 with 4500mAh battery support in GT Neo Flash Edition.

With all this, if you like taking selfies, the smartphone has a triple rear camera with a 64 megapixel sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra wide sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor, so it’s great for you. Shou camera. On the other hand, for selfie lovers, there is a 32 megapixel camera in the punch hole. If the company doesn’t want to bring it in another way, it’s the same as GT Neo. More details will be announced shortly before the official news.

