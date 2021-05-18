Forget Google Pixel 6 Pixel 7 can get this massive camera upgrade





A recently published Google patent suggests that the Pixel lineup may undergo a major upgrade in the form of a camera at the bottom of the screen, but may not even include Google Pixel 7.

This isn’t the first patent to suggest a Pixel smartphone with no front-facing camera, but this latest document describes this technology in great detail. Discovered by Lets Go Digital, Google submitted this document last September, confirming that the Pixel competes with things like the ZTE Axon 205G, which already has an under-display selfie camera.

The Axon 20 has a pretty overwhelming front shooter, but Google’s patent is a very original that could lead to a Pixel smartphone where the tech giant doesn’t have to configure image quality to remove the punchhole camera. It suggests that you have found a workaround.

The patent revolves around a Pixel device with an OLED display panel and a front camera located below this screen. To make this possible, an additional display panel is integrated with the OLED screen. Samsung has also filed a similar patent for an underdisplay camera, including an integrated sub-display to support underscreen shooters.

However, Google’s implementation of the second screen is different from Samsung. These documents propose a system that places a mirror between the camera and the sub-display. When the camera is not in use, the second screen display is reflected on the main display screen through the mirror.

(Image credit: Lets Go Digital)

When the camera is activated, the prism rotates to collect the incident light, allowing you to capture high quality photos and videos. The second screen also has three sensors, according to the patent. This may be to allow the phone to provide face detection. This is a feature that the Pixel 5 didn’t have (although it was corrected by the fingerprint scanner).

It sounds like a pretty advanced system, and something is definitely keen to test for ourselves. Unfortunately, it may still be some time before Google actually releases a Pixel smartphone with an underdisplay camera.

The Pixel 6 originally used this technology, but the leaked smartphone render shows a device with a punched-hole camera. This may mean that the system outlined in this patent may not be available until at least the Pixel 7. It may not start until 2022.

Google is also widely advised to release the Google Pixel Fold at some point in the near future, so perhaps the underdisplay camera system could debut on Google’s first foldable phone. This could help Google compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. There are rumors that the SamsungGalaxyZFold3 includes an underdisplay camera.

It is also worth mentioning that companies regularly apply for patents. Often, it’s about products and systems that ultimately don’t enter consumer technology. While this proposed under-display camera system is attractive, there is no guarantee that it will actually be used on Pixel smartphones.

