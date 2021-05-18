Serie A and Google work together to tackle online piracy





A tech giant that removes video apps from the Play Store, which illegally streams top Italian football flights.

Posted: May 18, 2021 Posted by: Ed Dixon

Partnerships lead to “the only level of protection in the world,” says Legasserie A. According to a recent study by Synamedia and Ampere, piracy causes sports rights owners to miss US $ 28.3 billion annually.

Italian football serie A claims online piracy by agreeing to a deal with Google that tech giants will remove video apps from content platforms and allow users to watch live games illegally. Strengthened the battle.

Under the new agreement, league organizer Lega Serie A said Google will use “innovative means” to detect piracy and enhance product protection. Google has added that it has already removed from the Play Store an app that illegally duplicates content owned by Italy’s top football flight.

“We have achieved great results in the fight against piracy, but organized crime has always found new ways to damage our sector, not only to rights owners, but also to licensees and fans. We cannot be vigilant because of this, “said Luigi De Siervo, Chief Executive Officer of Lega Serie A.

“We will soon reach the only level of protection in the world,” he added.

Fabio Vaccarono, CEO of Google Italia, said: “The fight against piracy represents a constant commitment to Google through the development and continuous improvement of ad hoc technology and dedicated programs that content owners can use to protect their rights on the platform.

“Meetings and dialogue with rights holders are essential for quality results. The successful collaboration with Lega Serie A proves this.”

The partnership follows the March news that the English Premier League and Spain’s top tier Liga have secured the removal of the Mobdro mobile application, which was illegally streaming games from both tournaments. Prior to its removal, Mobdro was downloaded by over 100 million users and was considered the largest pirate streaming app.

A recent study by video technology company Synageia and market research company Ampere Analysis also highlighted the impact of piracy on sports revenue. The report found that sports service providers and rights owners miss up to US $ 28.3 billion in new revenue each year as a result of piracy. He added that over-the-top (OTT) sports streaming services alone could benefit US $ 5.4 billion by eradicating piracy.

