Three innovative technologies that enable communities to influence the world

Just as technology makes the world look smaller by connecting people far away and allowing local stories to attract the attention of the world, so is our supply chain interconnected and globalized. .. Experts have seen the relationship between our unsustainable supply chain and the potential for more global zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19. This all emphasizes that in an interconnected world, local actions can have a global impact, and global actions can have an impact on the local community. We all have a role to play.

Take the palm oil supply chain. Oil palm grows in the tropics thousands of miles away, but people in the United States and Canada are beginning to realize that unsustainable production of palm oil has a negative impact on both the community and the planet. We are connected to these areas through purchases. Approximately 50% of the packaged products we purchase contain palm oil. North American businesses and consumers play a key role in protecting ecosystems, communities and workers in the palm oil sector. In the communities where oil palm grows, sustainable practices can lead to the conservation and restoration of tropical ecosystems, generate global benefits and help address climate change.

The global connection of the palm oil supply chain inspired the establishment of the organization I work for, the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). RSPO is a non-profit international membership organization that brings together more than 5,000 members, stakeholders and innovators from nearly 100 countries to develop and implement global standards for sustainable palm oil production. When palm oil is produced and procured according to RSPO standards, it promotes positive environmental and social impacts on local and global communities.

Among the many RSPO stakeholders who have a positive impact, I emphasize three from my hometown in North America. Ulla; and the rainforest connection. These innovative organizations are using technology in innovative ways to address complex regional issues and have a significant impact on the world.

Traceability innovation

SafeTraces is a mission-driven organization that aims to become the gold standard for physical traceability technology that addresses local challenges in a cost-effective manner while being globally scalable. According to CEO Erik Malmstrom, SafeTraces has developed an edible, invisible, flavorless DNA-based barcode that takes DNA sequences from seaweed encapsulated in food-grade materials that can be placed in food. “. Safe Traces, a member of RSPO since 2019, is expanding the application of its technology to a sustainable and ethical palm oil supply chain. After being applied to a bunch of fresh oil palm fruit on the grow, barcodes can be sampled later in the supply chain to trace the product to its origin.

Malmstrom and his team recognize that access to technology is difficult and risks eliminating some communities and smallholders. Smallholders, or farmers who grow oil palm with self-sufficient crops with their families, provide the majority of the workforce and account for about 40% of the world’s oil palm production and are an important part of the supply chain. However, it can be difficult to track fruits to the native smallholders, as many smallholders combine the fruits before selling them to the factory for processing. As stakeholders and consumers increasingly demand traceability to farms, these challenges increase the perceived risk and can lead to the elimination of smallholders. Malmstrom explains that their technology can promote community-level impact by helping businesses reduce the risk of smallholder sourcing and increase smallholder involvement in the supply chain. Did.

“It’s difficult to deploy this technology to tens of thousands of smallholders, so we need to be involved throughout the supply chain,” says Malstrom. “It is a common responsibility to ensure that the deployment of useful technologies includes communities and smallholders.”

Amplify the voice of workers

Ulula is a Canadian-based NGO that uses accessible technology and communications solutions to connect stakeholders such as businesses, workers, communities and governments to mitigate risk in the global supply chain. .. The technology provides workers and communities with the opportunity to provide anonymous feedback on sensitive issues such as working conditions. These tools benefit not only workers and communities, but also companies that monitor potential dissatisfaction in the global supply chain. Ululas tools promote more effective dialogue through direct mass communication with workers. It provides stakeholder data to identify worker-focused priorities and launch programs focused on areas of high demand.

Ulula was launched in 2013 to address mining issues, but realized that it could extend its technology to boost the voice of workers in other industries.

“Agricultural sectors are usually made up of large non-urban employee bases, making it difficult to connect employees in a way that allows them to unify their voices,” said Ululas Program Director. One Vera Belazelkoska said. “Urra aims to bring together naturally distant employees to amplify the voice of workers. Thanks to RSPO’s open and innovative spirit of bringing together thousands of global stakeholders, I It turns out that our tools bring social benefits to the palm oil sector. “

Rainforest, wildlife and community protection

A recent RSPO member, Rainforest Connection, has created an acoustic surveillance system called “guardians.” This technology was originally created to prevent illegal deforestation and wildlife hunting in real time by capturing the sounds of chainsaws, trucks, and remote shootings. As technology evolved, Rainforest Connection realized that it could also capture wildlife sounds that help monitor biodiversity. Based in Texas, this technology has helped local communities around the world. Chrissy Durkin, Director of International Expansion, highlighted one success story in Brazil. This technology helped Temb indigenous peoples to regain 15% of the total land area previously occupied by illegal loggers.

Rainforest Connection is looking for ways to extend its technology to work with people in the palm oil supply chain.

“Finding ways to help biodiversity thrive in human-made environments like oil palm plantations is a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity to find ways to store and coexist in shared spaces,” Darkin said. It was. “Our technology helps oil palm growers identify priority areas for conservation while at the same time monitoring illegal intrusions into logging areas.”

You can also download the app to listen to tamarins in Peru, the rainforests in Ecuador, or, if you’re lucky, the orangutans barking in Indonesia.

Understanding and incorporating the context of the community is important for effective solutions to global challenges. SafeTraces, Ulula and Rainforest Connection embody the spirit of RSPO’s inclusiveness by innovatively connecting locally influenced communities from areas of oil palm production and consumption. As technologically advanced companies continue to connect the world to tackle common global challenges, they also serve to remind us all to “think globally and act locally.”

