OG Nintendo Game Boy gets online multiplayer features in courtesy of this guy’s clever hack





Are you a fan of the original 1989 Nintendo Game Boy? You certainly had a good time with this classic little handheld, but you definitely haven’t seen it like this.

GameRant reports that hardware experts using the online handle @stacksmashing have provided the OG Nintendo handheld with online multiplayer capabilities. This is due to some hacks they devised. This is unprecedented. This is because the console itself was released when there was no internet. The Web didn’t exist until two years later.

(Photo: SSPL / Getty Images) Japan-October 3: Nintendo’s “Tetris” handheld game console with game cartridge. The Nintendo Game Boy is based on the Z80 microprocessor used in Sinclair’s popular ZX80, ZX81 and Spectrum home computers.

So what @ stacksmashing did is pretty smart. In order for the hack to work, as reported by Engadget, they basically “fooled” the old Nintendo Game Boy into recognizing that it was connected to a link cable accessory. However, instead of the actual OG Nintendo cable of the late 80’s, it’s a USB adapter with a Raspberry Pi Pico minicomputer.

But obviously there is more. We had to make a few more changes to the console over 30 years ago (and connect to a special desktop program) for multiplayer to be converted to a real game.

A little hardware and software trick

Many are trying to revive Nintendo’s old school Game Boy to relive the good old days of glory, and you can’t blame them. There are even retro-focused handhelds specially made to run really old games that were played on classic Nintendo consoles.

But this project has taken it to a whole new level. As you can imagine, connecting a Game Boy to a Raspberry Pi isn’t everything. The tricked cable adapter links the handheld to a specially designed desktop client. This client pings the game server to act as a bridge between the two handhelds, as reported by Yahoo.

Without it, the project itself wouldn’t work. The 1989 electronics didn’t have the hardware to access the Internet, nor the latest hardware. And which game did @ stacksmashing choose to play with friends? Timeless classic Tetris.

Great homemade technology, but still limited (for now)

This project may seem like the beginning of a potential modern Game Boy remaster, but for now it still offers a very limited connection.

For one thing, the only game you can play this way is Tetris, and nothing else. To make other classic games work with this, more reverse engineering work is required on the device’s communication protocol. But say @ stacksmashing worked well for another game like F-1 racing. This is surprising given that the game already supported 4-player multiplayer (obviously not online) at the time.

(Photo: Wojtek Laski / Getty Images) Alexey Pajitnov (right)-Soviet computer engineer and programmer, developer of Tetris, one of the most popular computer games in history. September 3, 1989, Moscow, Soviet Union

There is now a Discord server dedicated to this project, where fans can discuss further hardware and software improvements. Or will Nintendo accept the re-release of the remastered OG Game Boy from 1989, as Sony did with the PS1 Classic? But for enthusiastic Game Boy fans, don’t disappoint.

