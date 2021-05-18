The prices for the new Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 are:





Samsung has revealed details on the price and availability of the new Smart Keyboard Trio 500. The new smart keyboard, announced last month, will be available in Germany in early June at a suggested retail price of € 44.90. It will be available in black and white color options.

The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 takes productivity to a whole new level. As the name implies, this accessory can be connected to three different devices at the same time. There are also three dedicated function keys to switch between devices. This is useful, for example, if you are typing notes on your laptop and need to respond quickly to messages on your smartphone. You can switch devices instantly by simply pressing the corresponding function key.

Keyboard settings are also easy. Turn on your keyboard, hold down the Bluetooth key, and follow the prompts on your device’s screen. Enter the 6-digit code displayed on the screen and you’re ready to go.

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 Price and Availability Revealed

The new Samsung smart keyboard comes with three customizable keys that allow you to quickly open your favorite apps on each device. There is also a key dedicated to DeX mode. The keyboard itself doesn’t have DeX built-in, but it does provide an easy DeX mode on connected compatible Galaxy smartphones and tablets. With the push of a button, you can put your Galaxy smartphone or tablet into DeX mode.

The keyboard should be compatible with most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but opening your favorite apps with a dedicated key in DeX mode, and connected devices is a Galaxy smartphone and tablet running One UI 3.1. Only works with. Also, the device must have been last updated after March 2021.

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is slim and compact in size. The keys are about the same size as a normal keyboard. Overall, it simplifies multitasking and takes productivity to a whole new level. All of this guarantees convenient maneuverability and ease of use. As Samsung says, keyboards give you the efficiency of a physical keyboard, even if you don’t want to carry your laptop with you.

Samsung previously said that the new keyboard will be available from early May. However, it has been revealed that the keyboard will be released in Germany from the beginning of June. Details on the pricing and availability of accessories outside Germany are not yet known. It will be available in other areas around the same time next month.

