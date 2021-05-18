Google News India: Google Brings News Showcase to India Following Australia, UK and Germany





New Delhi: Google brought NewsShowcase products to India after early launch in 10 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

This was when big tech companies such as Google (Alphabet Inc.) and Facebook Inc. were accused of hunting down most of the advertising revenue generated by people reading the news on the platform.

As part of a license agreement with publishers based on the News Showcase feature, Google will pay participating news agencies to give readers access to a limited amount of paywall content. Nearly 30 publishers have registered, including NDTV, The Indian Express, The Hindustan Times, Business Standard and Amar Ujalahave. According to Google, the service is currently available in Hindi and English, with more languages ​​planned to be rolled out this year, which is part of the overall strategy to support the Indian news industry. He added that.

Brad Bender, vice president of products at Google, said today’s announcement was made during a particularly difficult time in India, with Indians seeking authoritative news and information as the COVID crisis deepens. It was.

He said he was introducing our new online experience and licensing program, Google News Showcase, to support news organizations and readers. The program encourages and supports news publishers to curate high-quality content on the Google News and Discover platforms, connecting readers with the news they need.

The Google News Showcase feature extends the Google News Initiative program to help more than 800 news publishers achieve financial sustainability. We plan to invest in NewsLab to train 50,000 journalists and journalism students, support digital reporting, and fight false information online.

Sanjay Gupta, Vice President of Google India, believes it is important for digital platforms to work with journalists, the press and news associations to contribute to a diverse, sustainable, independent news ecosystem. We are proud to have strengthened our commitment during this important time. The news showcase is just one part of our overall commitment to the large and diverse Indian news ecosystem.

