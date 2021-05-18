Topics from Unlocking Innovation Whole Systems





The rail sector has undergone numerous technological advances, innovations and developments over the years, making it one of the safest and most environmentally friendly means of transportation. Over time, systems will become more complex and the rail sector will face more interfaces, trains, and legacy equipment for management and development.

Covid-19 makes railroad innovation and rationalization even more difficult, from the beginning of March 2020 to the end of the first quarter, according to the 2019 Office of Rail and Road’s annual report on railroad industry finances. In the meantime, the number of passengers dropped to a minimum of 5%. -20.

The industry is currently facing challenges surrounding passenger numbers, consumer changes and health and safety regulations as well as technological development.

Inclusion of new technologies: HS1

The HS1 was the first section of the British high-speed rail service from St Pancras International to the Channel Tunnel. Initially partially opened in 2003, it has been servicing the entire route since 2007, with a top speed of up to 300kph for international services and up to 230kph for domestic services.

To attract passengers, one suggestion is to increase the number of high-speed trains. Increased services also provide more money to shareholders. This is costly, but it has a positive effect on the economics of the business.

HS1 CEO Dyan Crowther explains: The more trains the HS1 operates, the more money it can make for its shareholders.

“New technologies and innovations help reduce costs. We need to make sure we are doing this responsibly and sustainably.

A major barrier to growth is our high cost base, which is quickly quoted as HS1 being more expensive in truck access charges. New technologies and innovations help reduce costs. You need to do this responsibly and sustainably.

Many systems are under central control to keep HS1 trains running at the highest efficiency and at competitive prices.

sensor

The HS1 network has recently been equipped with sensors that can be monitored to reduce maintenance costs and potential service interruptions. Sensors located in elevators, escalators, stations, point systems, and rail infrastructure provide data to monitor asset performance.

This allows remote assessment of failures, eliminating the need for maintenance personnel to perform an initial assessment of the problem. Clauser said: Not only can faults be assessed remotely, maintenance personnel can be avoided for initial inspection, and repair teams can be dispatched faster than before. ”

“This not only saves time and money, but ultimately improves service delays due to infrastructure issues and improves the safety of the repair team.

Augmented reality

Augmented reality was introduced in HS1 to allow teams to monitor station performance in a virtually replicated way. Virtual replicas allow you to detect failures using station lifts, escalators, and signaling devices along the line.

Data flow between onsite and remote management teams not only reduces costs, but also enables teams to make more informed decisions about rail maintenance.

Augmented reality is often proposed as a training aid for staff in the railroad industry. Crowther emphasized its importance in a wide range of industries, stating that multiple information data points need to be combined and used more as operational support for real-time decision making.

Crowther explains: Frontline teams need to be involved early in the development cycle to interpret the requirement to provide a more user-friendly system than the traditional approach. Many technologies have failed when it is easier for engineers and operators to make decisions using paper drawings, datasets, and experience than using new technologies.

Ease of use is essential. If this type of technology is adopted by the wider railway industry, the benefits are immeasurable. This will help rebuild the network destroyed by COVID-19, keep workers safe, and work at a social distance for the foreseeable future.

Digitization of signal system

Signals are also a headache for railroad operators. Today, traditional control, command, and signaling (CCS) delivery is costly, massive, costly resource dependent, and interrupted with respect to maintenance that affects the ability of rail operators to serve their customers. Includes access with.

To improve current signaling systems, it has been proposed to introduce digital signals and technologies to reduce costs and improve overall performance.

In his challenge to the industry, David Shipman, Innovation Engineering Manager for Network Services, pointed out three ways to do this. He states: Sector contracts are industry-government agreements to address sustainability challenges and reduce the cost of CCS schemes.

The long-term deployment plan is what the program is doing to meet our side of the bargain and create a long-term plan for digital signal upgrades based on an update approach.

The third element, the Target 190 Plus R & D program, leads the research, design, validation, and testing topics and develops changes in technology features, processes, tools, and ways of working.

We see that the signaling technology currently in place relies heavily on a skilled workforce to perform unskilled and repetitive tasks. The introduction of digital signals brings many benefits, including eliminating workers from danger, reducing human error, leading to more accurate data exchange and shorter processing times. Credit: Network Rail.

Shipman commented: The approach we take helps improve scheme design and assurance early in the project, and helps reduce activities that can only be performed in a real environment.

Digital technology acts as part of the interim and target states of future CCS that are better suited for automated testing than legacy electronic and mechanical systems.

