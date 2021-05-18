Druid Assassin’s Creed How to Set Celtic Armor on Valhalla Wrath





AC Valhalla’s first official expansion pack presents a bunch of new content for our favorite Vikings. The Wrath of the Druids DLC also adds about 15 new armor sets to the game. This detailed guide will show you how to get a Celtic armor set at Assassin’s Creed Valhara.

Druid Celtic Armor Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Anger

The Celtic Armor Set is just one of many sets that can be found in AC Valhara’s new Druid Wrath Expansion. However, the Celtic armor set turns out to be quite difficult to find compared to all the other new additions. Learn how to get Celtic gear set in AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids.

Celtic Bracers Celtic bracers, west of Dublin, are located in the settlement of Meath. Get close enough to the settlement and use Odin’s sight to identify the item. Then enter the room and break the pottery at the edge of the room, revealing a small opening. You can slide the small opening to open your chest and get your armor.

Celtic cloak In the northeastern part of the island shown in the photo below, there is a small fishing village and cloak. Again, in Odin’s view, head to the open tent and finally find your cloak.

Celtic Helmets Helmets are located in Ireach towards the north of the map shown below. Again, use the sights of Odin to find the Celtic helmet in the basement. However, even if you put it in the basement, the door of the room with armor will be locked.

Instead, all you have to do is go to the ground directly above the armor location. There is a tent inside with a metal railing. Shoot the door key and break it. Go downstairs room and grab your helmet.

Celtic Armor Torso To get this part, you need to go from the southern end of the map to the city in Connaught. There is a huge statue between the cities. You can find the armor behind the locked door. Use Odin’s eyesight to find the guard with the key. Kill him and plunder him for the keys. Go back to your room and get your reward.

Celtic Bleach Celtic Bleach is located at the northern end of Connaught. East of the viewpoint. Start by going to the middle bridge between the two castles. The sight of Odin helps identify its location. When you reach there, you will find two movable rock pillars.

Move the smaller one into the room and the larger one sideways to see the unlocked viola on the way to the last Celtic set armor.

