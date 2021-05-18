Resident Evil Village House Benevento is one of the best horror sequences I’ve ever played.





Please note that this entire feature includes Resident Evil Village spoilers, which specifically refers to the encounter with the game’s second enemy, Donna Benevent.

If you wobble on the side of the cliff, you have space to put your push bike around without risking a plunge into the cold gray water below. The Benevento family, if not so humble, is considerably more modest than the setting of their last visit, Castle Dimitresque.

But it looks abandoned. Maybe it’s an unloved touch? The front yard is empty and covered with grass. There is no comfortable lounge furniture stacked along the wraparound pouch. The glass is dirty from the window next to the property, so it’s hard to tell. The inside is just as dark, so just the runners running on the floor will hear the roar of a waterfall from the mountains behind, which makes me feel uneasy.

But when I walk through the unlocked door, that anxiety disappears. The exterior is cold and a bit dark, but the interior of House Beneviento is warm and cozy, with double doors leading to a large mahogany foyer with understated décor and bright lighting. In the center of the room is a rocking chair and a small table, adorned with a large bowl of colorful wool and ribbon.

Another developer may have tilted the rocking chair a little when you entered. Another developer may have temporarily cut off the light. But it’s not Capcom. Curiously, if not at all anxious, the anomaly is a spool of bright yellow yarn that leads from the front door to the bowl of the table, and a small collection that looks like a doll’s hat. Perhaps everything looks good on the locker. for real.

There is no eerie overture for the present. There are no unpleasant sound effects. As you step into the room, you’ll hear the gentle ticking of your grandfather’s clock and the stable hiss of the torrents outside. Sometimes I step on a squeaky floorboard, but that’s it.

Resident Evil Village.Credit: Capcom

I amaze myself by heading to the back wall door and passing through it. I’m already tired of the phrase “this door is locked to the other side” moving to a similarly quaint living space. In addition to a worn wooden table and sideboard, there is an empty but impressive fireplace in the background. From the corner of my eyes, I see the first thing that makes me uneasy, but it’s not the fault of Resident Evil Village. There is a China Doll staring at the center of my left room, and Miss Pent’s childhood watching a horror movie that is terribly age-inappropriate gave me the horror of a doll and a clown’s life. Nevertheless, I’m away from it, and it’s just standing there while I firmly expect it to bounce off at any time. Stop blinking. can not see. Do not worry.

House Beneviento is significantly different from other Resident Evil Villages for good reason. Resident Evil has always been a series of fierce and fast flirting with fantastic facilities and huge mutated monsters, but I don’t just mean Lady D of Castle Dimitresque, which carefully and effectively anxious players. It’s a subtle and unobtrusive case. After all, I’ve only been in the village for a few hours, but I’ve already taken on bloodthirsty vampires, giant moldy dragons, eh, things, and many hairy villagers. As a result, the sudden change in pace here at House B was a little surprised and left me a little on the edge.

Of course, this is nothing compared to what I feel when I get down underground.

It’s been a while since I played something that surprised me as much as a nightmare face in the Benevian basement. After a few minutes of doing nothing, there were no enemies, no combat, no jump scare. Sudden switching when entering the basement is not so sudden and unexpected and can lead to whiplash.

Resident Evil Village.Credit: Capcom

Not only does it include a delicious escape puzzle, but if there’s one thing Capcom can offer, it’s an escape puzzle. The Resident Evil 7 Bedroom DLC was a stunning level of design victory, but inside the walls of the house are chambre and grotesque creatures that I’ll never forget.

The next thing you know is that you’re down a rattling ladder at the bottom of the well, and look, we all saw The Ring. We know that nothing good happens at the bottom of the well. So you scramble back as soon as possible, but after all, just to find out that you might have done better at the bottom of the well.

As is often the case with these things, it doesn’t make any sense, especially in Resident Evil. There are many clues that the nightmare chasing you in the basement isn’t real Ethan seems to be looking at things after being exposed to hallucinogen plant spores, but the last thing I checked was Hallucinations can’t devour you first, hit your gums, “Hmm, delicious!” As they do …

Later, if you still tear through a quaint little room packed with dozens of dolls, hundreds of dolls can shake and chitter. How much could it get worse as Angie, a deformed doll destined to wear bridal gowns and veils forever? Gaze at me and claim that my life is at a loss.

But to be honest, as long as you don’t have to enter the basement again, the murderous Angie will do whatever she wants.

