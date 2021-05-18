Oppo extends warranty in India until June 30th in COVID-19 blockade





Oppo is the latest manufacturer to extend the warranty of devices in India with the blockade by COVID-19. The company said in a press release that the repair warranty for all products was extended to June 30 for devices whose warranty period expires during the blockade. Oppo joins Vivo, Poco, Xiaomi and more to extend the warranty of your device in India. We also introduced WhatsApp numbers that allow customers to see real-time operational status while the service center remains closed.

With blockades in several Indian states to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, manufacturers are helping people stay home by extending the warranty on their devices. Oppo has joined the list of such manufacturers and announced that it will extend the warranty on all Oppo products until June 30th. This applies to devices whose warranty ends during lockdown. Includes smartphones, chargers, data cables and earphones.

Since the Oppo Service Center remains closed during the blockade, the company will set a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number, 9871502777, to provide customers with real-time operational status. In addition, to provide better customer support, Oppo has implemented a dedicated AI-powered chatbot called Ollie. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to Oppo, Ollie can resolve 94.5% of customer inquiries. Customers can choose to connect to the Oppo online team for further troubleshooting.

Oppo has joined Xiaomi, Poco and Vivo, and Xiaomi, Poco and Vivo have also announced extended warranty on their devices. Both Xiaomi and its sub-brand Poco extend the device warranty by two months for a warranty that expires in May or June. Vivo has extended its warranty for 30 days on all devices of its customers who live in areas where the blockade has been imposed. We also announced a mobile phone pick-and-drop service for customers that is free to use depending on the state’s current situation.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





