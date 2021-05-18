Sheffield’s facility will be home to new rehab technologies-Med-Tech Innovation





STEPS Rehabilitation is a specialized facility that provides intensive rehabilitation for people recovering from brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke and complex trauma, and now all the latest rehabilitation technology equipment is housed in the new STEPS Rehab Hub.

Already known for its comprehensive approach to rehabilitation care, Shefield’s facility works with Singapore and Swiss innovators to provide clients with access to world-class robotic and virtual reality technologies in the UK. It became the first place.

Fourier Intelligence is a Singapore-based technology company that develops exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics. By combining the expertise and experience of researchers, therapists and patients, we develop new robot solutions that support the rehabilitation process and patient life.

Jules Leahy, Director of Business Development, said: We offered this new technology in combination with Thor Assistive Technologies. We have been working with founder Stephen Ruffle for some time with ReWalk Exoskeleton. And we know how many clients can make progress with the help of the right technology.

RehabHub is a suite of rehabilitation technologies focused on robotic therapy for both upper and lower limbs, as well as cognitive feedback and training, providing a complete solution for neural rehabilitation. Unique and innovative force feedback technology creates an immersive gaming environment that facilitates highly effective rehabilitation. Technology naturally facilitates repetition and concentration, improving client engagement and outcomes. All devices are linked, allowing client-to-client game competition, increasing motivation and stamina. This technology also provides performance feedback to therapists and clients, tracking client progress and helping to shape individual rehabilitation programs.

The set of equipment includes the latest cycle motion, arm, wrist, finger and ankle rehabilitation robots.

Clinical Director Toria Chan said: Clients can access the pioneering OT Parvo alone or in combination with Handy Rehab. Used together, these amazing kits provide a portable intelligent solution for treatment, supporting functional rehabilitation of the upper limbs, fine motor skills of the fingers, hand-eye coordination and cognitive abilities. Clients can use lightweight robot gloves to train with everyday objects, and quantifiable data is recorded in real time, enhancing the rehabilitation process. I can’t wait to see the results!

STEPS is not only the first UK Fourier Intelligence Rehabilitation Hub, but also one of the only two facilities in the UK that provides clients with access to innovative MindMaze virtual reality rehabilitation technology. Developed in Switzerland, this pioneering VR technology assists clients with traumatic brain injury.

Mr. Chan added: We’ve been carefully researching what VR technology looks like, but the MindMaze equipment portfolio is really impressive. It includes MindMotion GO. This is the first mobile neurorehabilitation therapy system with a wide variety of gamed and engaging activities that cover motor and task functions. Early results suggest increased client involvement and adherence to treatment, thanks to the motivational effects of 3D virtual environments.

MindPod Dolphin is a gaming experience that promotes recovery of motor and cognitive function.

Chan explains that the dolphins were designed by Pixar’s animators. Comes with an anti-gravity vest that reduces arm weight and trains fine movement control of the upper limbs by facilitating continuous exploration of the immersive marine environment.

STEPS is considering working with the Advanced Wellbeing Research Center (AWRC) at Sheffield Hallam University to undertake new research to explore and explore the benefits of this new rehabilitation technology. The University Specialist Center is committed to improving health and welfare. Through movement.

Jules Leahy said: We are excited to give our clients access to this set of cutting-edge technologies. In addition, it is now an evaluation center for the latest exoskeleton technology. What is truly special and unique is that this is all offered in our dedicated residential environment, supported by a team of clinicians who are experts in the field.

We are pleased to maximize the opportunities for our clients to reach their full potential by providing them with access to this incredible technology.

