Poco M3 Pro 5G design revealed in new teaser





Poco will release the Poco M3 Pro 5G on May 19th. The company is dropping teasers for the following phones: The latest teaser reveals the design of the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Poco tweeted a teaser image showing the back of the phone. Here you can see the three rear cameras and the Poco brand just below them. The camera module has been significantly enhanced with the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Smartphones are found in black color. This teaser also confirms a recent leak showing the complete design of the phone. It’s the same design you see in the original teaser. Based on this, the Poco M3 Pro is expected to have two more colors, yellow and dark turquoise. The smartphone will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and punchhole camera.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has been confirmed to be equipped with a 48-megapixel AI triple camera. The smartphone also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Comes with a 6.5 inch FHD + punchhole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Poco also revealed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTeks Dimensity 700 processor.

According to the report, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 105G. Based on the details revealed so far, we may actually be looking at the rebranded Redmi Note 105G. However, the phone design, branding, and UI are different. Poco has launched Xiaomi phones under that brand in the past, so it’s not surprising to see this happen.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos