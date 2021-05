Aquarius Engines successfully tested hydrogen engine

Aquarius Engines (TASE: AQUA), founded by Chairman Gal Fridman, CEO Ariel Gorfung, and Shaul Yaakoby, reports on the successful commissioning of a hydrogen-fueled engine under development. According to the company, the linear engine has been successfully tested with ALV of Austria, which specializes in the development, simulation, testing and integration of propulsion systems into various vehicles.

“In the test, the engine ran on hydrogen only without the help of fossil fuels. The results of the test show that the company’s engine can run on hydrogen only (100%) and is negligible to zero level. It shows that it releases gas, “said the company’s announcement.

In that effort, Aquarius Engines is developing a 10 kilogram linear engine that runs on pure hydrogen. According to the company, this innovative engine has only 20 parts and one moving part, making it highly efficient and requires less maintenance.

“The Aquarius engine is a small, lightweight engine with only one moving part, very high output and fuel efficiency. It is a generator, later a truck power unit, and an aviation, ship, and security vehicle. , And a range extender for the automotive market, “the company explains.

“We are excited about the successful commissioning of the hydrogen engine,” Friedman said today. We believe this is a major technological advance and will accelerate the linear engine development process to realize our vision of turning hydrogen. The first tests show that our hydrogen engine can be the perfect green and sustainable solution for global transportation and remote power generation. “

Aquarius Engines has various sites all over the world. In Israel, it is based in the Rochehain Industrial Zone. The company employs 90 people in Israel, Poland, Germany and Italy. Shareholders include Marius Nacht, Leon Recanati, Shlomi Eliaf, Japanese company Musashi, and Japanese auto parts company TPR.

The stock price of Aquarius Engines is currently up 4.55% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Marius Nacht is a former life partner of Anat Agmon, one of the controlling shareholders of Globes. The two are involved in personal and financial controversy.

Israeli Business News-en.globes.co.il-published by Globes on May 18, 2021

