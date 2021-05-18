Vertical tabs allow you to quickly hide the Edge title bar





Microsoft’s Edge browser makes a very welcome improvement on vertical tabs. This is a feature that finally reached a stable channel a few months before it was first announced in March 2020. Soon, you will be able to hide the title bar of. Browser when using vertical tabs, at least if the new flags discovered by Reddit user Leopeva64-2 pass.

This flag is available in the latest version of Edge Canary, 92.0.891.0. With flags enabled, if you are using vertical tabs, you can right-click on the title bar to see the option to hide the flags.This option is an empty area of ​​the tab management sidebar or[新しいタブ]It is also displayed when you right-click the button.Switching this function is a browser setting[外観]It’s also in the section.

Vertical tabs allow users to move tabs from the top of the screen to the left side of the browser window and stack them vertically instead. This allows you to get a larger textual description for each tab, making it easier to find a particular tab when you have dozens of tabs open. However, some users point out that moving tabs to the side of the window does not free up space at the top, resulting in wasted space. Instead, it just displays the title of the current tab and the window control. This change frees up space at the top of the browser window and pushes window controls next to the address bar and toolbar buttons.

It may take some time for this feature to fully deploy, but the fact that it’s in progress is already good news for anyone using vertical tabs. If you want to try this right now, you can download Edge Canary from the Edge Insider web page, which can be unstable, as is often the case with preview software.

