Behind every hero or villain is technical support





This article is part of Currents, a new series that explores how rapid advances in technology are changing our lives.

Technology has always played a major role in superhero comics. Technicians can also create heroes, like the armor suits that Iron Man often upgrades. It can also benefit good teams that give flying abilities to members with future adventures, such as the rings used by the army of superheroes.

Most of the techniques in comic books are of a fantastic kind, but there are some examples that exist in the real world or are extensions of real-life inventions. DC hero Mr. Terific uses a drone-like device called T-Spheres to assist in aerial reconnaissance adventures (you can even deploy lasers, holograms, and more).

Iron Man uses artificial intelligence systems far ahead of Alexa and Siri. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he had JARVIS, but he (that?) Was replaced by a virtual assistant named FRIDAY, which is also featured in the comics. Recently he is using an AI named BOSS. It warned of threats, monitored power levels, and managed investments while fighting extraterrestrial threats with the advent of the first comic book.

But the true hero behind the hero is a keyboard surfer who types fiercely in the terminal and provides important information to those who are assisting in the field. This special kind of technical support falls under the metaphor known as a man sitting in a chair, but they are not always men and do not always help good people. Below are some examples of both good and evil.

Professor X

Charles Francis Xavier, or his well-known Professor X, is the founder of Marvel’s mutant hero, the X-Men, who is often feared and distrusted by society. Professor X frequently uses wheelchairs, guides the X-Men from a distance, and monitors teams in the field with telepathic abilities. He has provided the team with some formidable innovations. The Danger Room, a facility where heroes train with power, started relatively low-tech. It is an obstacle course equipped with a battering ram and a flamethrower. Later, thanks to the injection of alien technology, holograms were added that simulated the extreme terrain that the X-Men often encounter. Another invention, Cerebro, was like a DNA test in combination with the Apples Find My iPhone app. You can locate the mutant and warn of the emergence of new mutants.

Microchip

David Linus Lieberman is Marvel’s anti-hero Punisher’s adjutant. Lieberman, also known as Microchip, offers all kinds of illegal services such as money laundering, weapons procurement and computer hacking. In the story of his origin, Lieberman’s first crime is changing the performance of fellow college students whose scholarships are at risk. After entwining with a bank connected to the mob, he begins his escape life. From there, he slowly evolves into an underground hacker, creating computer viruses as well. He comes to an end prematurely as he tries to replace the increasingly violent and unstable punisher.

Shuri

Black Panther’s brilliant sister, Shuri, made a big splash in the 2018 Black Panther movie with her technical magical Q to her brother James Bond. In comics, Shuri is equally talented, but also more ambitious. She looks to become Black Panther, the ritual title of power and leadership in Wakanda, a developed country in Africa. Shri served as Black Panther when his brother was incapacitated and later sacrificed her life to save him. But don’t worry: he finds a way to bring her back, and they fight side by side today. Shuri is very active in the field of manga and is responsible for creating various gadgets and gears such as spaceships and nanotech wings (she is proud of my latest success! Emergency flight with cans). ! I’m great!).

Oracle

When Barbara Gordon is shot and paralyzed by the Joker, her crime-fighting career as a bat girl may end. Instead, Barbara replaced capes, motorcycles, and grappling hooks with keyboards, multiple monitors, and Wi-Fi to become Oracle, a genius-level computer hacker and information broker for DC Comics heroes. After undergoing surgery to implant a microchip in her spine to restore mobility, she became a bat girl again, but later determined to have a wider range as an oracle. In a recent issue, her father, former police secretary Jim Gordon, confirmed that he knew about Barbara’s other identities. After a heartfelt chat, she equips him with a special satellite phone in his latest quest to catch the Joker. The phone is linked to Batman’s communications system and is set to self-destruct if he does not check in daily.

calculator

Noah Kutler, a DC villain known as a calculator, was originally a gimmick-clad scammer. He wears a numeric keypad on his chest and says: Despite his confidence, he did not reach the top of the villain. That changes after Kuttler hears a whisper about Oracle. Kuttler took off his costume and set up a similar operation for Supervillains this time for a fair amount of money. $ 1,000 for each question answered, and more for other services. In addition to providing information to the villain, he also provides protective measures. He playfully counters the hero’s wiretapping setting to hear only Vice President Adlai Stevenson’s speech.

Amanda waller

Wall is the proper nickname for Amanda Waller, who has the will of steel. She has been marked in the DC Universe as Head of Task Force X, a government program also known as Suicide Squad. If the supervillain survives, Waller will take part in a dangerous mission in exchange for a commutation. One of her favorite techniques is an explosive device, often found in metal collars, sometimes embedded under the skin, encouraging villains to stay within the assigned parameters. Waller witnessed many casualties in her work, but went on strike, especially near her home. Flo Crawley, the mission coordinator for Task Force X, wants to participate in the mission. Wallers Reaction: If I let you do, your mom will shoot me and Id will give her a gun. However, Flo disobeys the order and participates in the operation that causes her death.

Cecil Steadman

Invincible, the title character of the recent animated Amazon Prime series, is often backed by Cecil Stedman, head of a global defense agency who was wary of threats that could require the attention of superheroes. There is. Steadman is a big fan of the gadgets given to him by his government work. Early on, he began using teleportation devices. He states: It costs $ 5 million for taxpayers to use it, but I had to give it a try. He is also invincibly equipped with earpieces that act as a direct line to the protagonist when needed. Steadman may be a bit cheeky he once said, I’m a very high rank in the US government, I don’t even have a rank, but his mind is usually in the right place. When an invincible family faces a crisis, Steadman jumps into action: his tactics help provide a stable income to the family, and he holds a funeral with holograms to help preserve his secret identity. To perform.

