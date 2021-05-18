Apple Watch gets a new band with a pride theme





Apple has announced a new Pride edition of the Apple Watch band and a new matching watch face wallpaper that will be available through future software updates. Both bands were announced yesterday at International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT).

One of the bands features a colorful braided style that can be worn on the wrist without adjusting the clasp or buckle. “The new braided solo loop represents the breadth of the LGBTQ + community and experience,” says Apple.

This isn’t the first time Apple has released a Pride-themed Apple Watch band. In 2016, the company launched a limited edition band and watch face, which has been repeated every year ever since.

But this year, Apple was able to improve the overall look by adding other pride flag colors to the traditional Pride Rainbow Look. For example, light blue, pink, and white have been added to represent transgender and non-binary communities, and black and brown represent black and Latin communities.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

And of course, we also have a new watch face specially designed to match all the distinctive colors of this band and its corresponding wavy pattern.

Like Apple’s previously released braided solo loop band, it sells for $ 99.

The other band is the classic Nike Sport Loop ($ 49), which mixes white with a striped pattern on all six original rainbow pride colors. Owners of this band also appreciate the Nike Pride Watchface, which is an exact match for the band.

Both bands are already available for purchase on Apple’s official website and will be available in stores on May 25th.

According to Apple, the company “long-term financial support for LGBTQ + advocates working to bring about positive change, such as Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign and National Center. We are proud to be based on. For Transgender Equality, PFLAG National, SMYAL, the US Trevor Project, and the International ILGA World. “

