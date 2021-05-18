Google I / O 2021: Brand new Wear OS teased to be announced at annual conference





Google made fun of announcing a brand new Wear version at the I / O 2021 conference later on Tuesday. This could be a reference to a newer version of Wear OS, the company’s operating system for wearables, including smartwatches. Wear OS recently received a new product that includes an updated Gboard app that supports multiple languages. It is also rumored to be part of Samsung’s next smartwatch. Meanwhile, Google seems to be enhancing Wear OS with a new feature set to take over Apple’s watchOS.

As first reported by 9to5Google, Google has proposed a new Wear OS process through the updated Android and Google Play sections of the I / O website. Check out the latest beta version of Android 12, Jetpack Compose updates, new Wear versions and more.

The description on the web page certainly suggests an updated Wear OS. However, it’s unclear if Google is proposing a whole new interface-level update or a change to the components that build the wearable platform. However, the ultimate goal is to adopt watchOS, which is available in the Apple Watch lineup.

In March, Google introduced the Jetpack Tiles library in alpha, allowing third parties to create custom tiles for Wear OS. This may be part of the update announcement. Similarly, Google may provide details for Android 11 for Wear OS announced last year. The Hey Google detection fix may also be part of the updated operating system.

That said, Twitter’s official Wear OS by Google account should watch the main Google I / O 2021 keynote on Tuesday at 10am (10:30 pm IST) to see what’s new in Wear OS. Inviting people to.

According to a recent report, Google was building a Pixel Watch with some renderings on the web last month. The updated Wear OS may be specially designed to provide a unique experience with your own hardware later this year. However, the Pixel Watch itself is rumored to be available in October, so it may not be part of the I / O announcement.

Google may make an announcement demonstrating Samsung’s resurgence to the Wear OS ecosystem, which is presumed to be seen on the Galaxy Watch 4. A Korean company uses a custom OneUI on top of Wear OS for a stock experience.

