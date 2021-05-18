Calibrating Apple TV Display Can Poor Image Quality





The new Apple TV display calibration feature introduced as part of tvOS 14.5 can actually degrade your TV’s image quality. This was a test performed by a professional TV calibrator.

Apple demonstrated this feature as part of a presentation on the 6th generation Apple TV, but made it available on older models …

Apple said last month that some TVs had poor color adjustments right out of the box, but new features can fix this.

During the presentation, the company demonstrated a new color-balancing feature on the Apple TV, but found that this feature was also available on older Apple TV models. […]

Through an innovative color balance process, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve TV image quality. Apple TV uses the iPhone’s light sensor to compare color balance to industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers around the world. Using this data, Apple TV automatically adjusts the video output to provide much more accurate color and improved contrast without the customer having to adjust the TV settings.

However, tests conducted by Vincent Teoh on the HDVTest YouTube channel (video below) often show that calibration actually degrades the image. I even tried to “fix” a fully tuned $ 42,000 Sony reference monitor.

Teoh ran the process on LG C9 OLED TVs, Samsung Q80T QLED TVs, Sony XH90 (X900H) LED LCD TVs, and Sony BVM-HX310 mastering monitors. He then measured the results using professional calibration equipment.

As AFTVnews observes, these results were not good.

On Samsung QLED TV, he found that the overall color accuracy improved, but the image accidentally shifted to cooler blue tones.

On Sony LED TVs, this feature caused the TVs to be less accurate in color than the factory settings and the images to be too blue.

In LG OLED, the calibration function did its best by improving the color accuracy and keeping the image cool, but Teoh is far from the accuracy of the calibration performed properly using specialized tools. I point out. The average factory delta error value for LG OLED images was 3.5, which was improved to 1.94 by Apple TV calibration, but further reduced to 0.78 by professional calibration.

The Sony reference monitor was fully tuned, so this feature didn’t change the image at all, but it converted the exact image into an inaccurate image.

The bottom line is to use the most accurate presets your TV offers and either leave them alone or run the Apple TV display calibration process to determine for yourself if it’s improved. The most accurate images on Samsung TV are achieved using Film Maker presets and on LG Technicolor Expert.

You can see for yourself below.

Via Engadget

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos