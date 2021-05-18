Galaxy Note 10 Series Security Updates May Bring Camera Improvements And More





According to the latest report by Sam Mobile, Samsung is extending the May 2021 security update for the Galaxy Note 10 series. In addition to applying security patches, it also improves cameras, quick sharing, and security.

In particular, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was the first device in the Galaxy Note 10 lineup to receive the latest May 2021 security update. However, the lineup of premium phones, the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10 + 5G, are also receiving the latest updates.

And as a bonus, the update is also improving the cameras on these devices. However, it is not clear from the change log what specific improvements this new update will bring to the camera.

We assume that these are general improvements. Users should not expect significant changes in camera performance.

With the new update of the Galaxy Note 10 series, the quick sharing function of the device has also been enhanced. This update basically improves file sharing between Galaxy devices using Quick Share.

Overall, this new May update for the Note 10 is a great package and you should always update your device when you receive an update.

Security updates may fix some vulnerabilities affecting devices with the Qualcomm chipset. It also fixes a bug in Samsung One UI 3.0.

For more information, please visit the official Samsung Security Bulletin in May.

The latest updates are detected with firmware version N97xxXXU7FUE3

The size of the update is unknown. However, given the features this new update brings, we recommend that Note 10 users download the update over a stable Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

Speaking of firmware versions, the Galaxy Note 10 May update arrives as N97xxXXU7FUE3. Sammobile states that this update is available to European Note 10 owners.

Specifically, German and Swiss users receive updates first. If you live in any of the above areas, you should check for renewal notices.

Please note that Samsung is batch pushing this new May 2021 update of its Note 10 lineup via OTA. So, in a nutshell, it’s not live for everyone.

If you haven’t received an update notification, you can check it manually. To do this[設定]Go to. next,[ソフトウェアアップデート]Tap. here,[更新の確認]Press the button.

The updater looks for updates and displays a notification when it detects an update. Simply press the download button to start the installation process.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos