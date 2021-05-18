DigiLens creates a reference design for smart glasses with a 50 degree field of view «Next Reality





In the great smart glasses race, component makers such as component makers who provide important waveguide displays that enable visualization of virtual content are keenly interested in advancing the industry to ship units. I will.

On Tuesday, waveguide maker DigiLens announced Design v1, a reference design based on the Visualize Framework for smart glasses development. It aims to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), software and content manufacturers, and IoT providers to quickly begin developing their own augmented reality. Real-life wearable.

DigiLens plans to ship the Design v1 unit to a limited number of hardware partners soon and increase availability by early summer.

The DigiLens reference design running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 computing platform includes the company’s Crystal 50 waveguide lens. This gives you a 50 degree field of view, 325 knit / lumen brightness, 80% transparency and 400% less eye shine (light). From an optical engine that illuminates the user’s eyes).

By working within the Visualize Framework, partners can partner with modular components such as faceplates, frames and earphones for aesthetics, flip tracking and SLAM, depth detection, cameras, microphones and spatial audio for technical performance. You can use to customize Design v1. You will arrive at a unique product.

“Design v1 is brighter, lighter and more capable than any other waveguide-based XR device on the market. Our strategy is for positive XR companies in the ecosystem to be in the emerging horizontal market. It’s about being able to leverage our strengths. ” DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett said in a statement. “We are creating XR Blueprints for the ecosystem to adopt, add and adapt to individual markets and unique XR software development needs. Expand the pool of experts and ideas across the spectrum. Democratizing is what the market is missing. Date. “

Previously, Niantic backed DigiLens through the 2018 Series C funding round, and Samsung finally joined the round for a total of $ 50 million when it ended in 2019.

Earlier this year, Niantic CEO John Hanke made fun of smart glasses with the company’s wordmark. Based on Niantic’s financial support for DigiLens, we speculated that the device could be based on the DigiLens reference design. The modularity of Design v1 serves as further evidence that the Niantic concept is based on the DigiLens reference design.

Samsung is another company that is strategically investing in DigiLens for AR smart glasses. Design v1 allows Samsung and other device makers to take shortcuts to design and manufacture their own smart glasses.

“Design v1 promises to be an excellent platform for clients to provide cost-effective head-mounted devices with more comfort and more processing power that are ideally suited to their use cases. “AMA CEO Christian Guillemot said. “We look forward to leveraging the benefits of Design v1 in our XpertEye Remote Assistance solution and continuing to deliver value and a great experience to our customers.”

DigiLens is not the only component manufacturer that offers reference designs for OEM use. Waveguide competitors WaveOptics and Lumus, as well as DigiLens’ own Visualize partner Qualcomm, are also building their own reference designs. This is also not DigiLens’ first reference design, as this latest product follows the Crystal reference design.

Horses get the glory, but trainers also get credit. Similarly, companies like Apple, Facebook, Snap, Google, Niantic, and Samsung will badge the final AR wearable, but companies like DigiLens will also get paid.

