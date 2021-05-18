What is Mario Golf Super Rush’s new battle golf mode?





The new trailer has some details on the game modes that will appear in Mario Golf: Super Rush-What you need to know about the new Battle Golf mode:

In February, Mario Golf: Super Rush was announced on Nintendo Direct Switch. It’s been a long time since the long-standing golf series entered a new entry. Mario Golf: Seven years have passed since the World Tour appeared on the 3DS, and it’s been even longer since Mario Golf appeared on the Nintendo Home Console. summer.

In addition to Mario Golf’s new story mode, the original announcement trailer introduces a whole new game mode called Speed ​​Golf. In this mode, up to 4 players play golf at the same time. Everything while avoiding obstacles and starting power-ups with each other. According to the latest Super Rush Trailer, there is another variation of speed golf called Battle Golf.

TheMario Golfseries always boasts several game modes for each title. As with any variation that follows a regular golf round, there is always a standard stroke match. Mario Golf on the N64 was a mini golf, and the advanced tour was highly regarded for its RPG-style mode similar to the story mode of Super Rush. However, speed golf is completely new, and battle golf is far from the analogy of real golf.

How Battle Golf Works at Mario Golf: Super Rush

In Battle Golf, the Mario Golf: Super Rush character is turned off in the arena instead of being played on the golf course. Battle golf has the same basic principles and movements as speed golf, but with slightly different rules. There are nine holes around the course, and the player who first makes the ball in the three holes is the winner. Golfers need to run around the arena, avoiding obstacles such as chain chops, thwomps, and other player power-ups. The summary trailer also shows that Mario is swinging towards a bob-omb sitting on the ground, so it seems that accurate players can blow the competition off with properly placed shots.

The hole clearly disappears after someone insists on it. In short, as the number of flags decreases, battle golf can turn into fierce competition. In a full game of four players, each claiming two will have everyone fight it for the last available hole. Combining this with obstacles, enemies, and other items placed around the arena, Battle Golf can become Mario Golf: Super Rush’s most exciting gaming mode.

