DigiLens Announces Visualize Design v1 – VR Focus with New XR Smartglasses, Snapdragon XR2





DigiLens, who has specialized in holographic waveguides for the past 18 years, needs to know one or two things about making smart glasses. Today, the company announced its latest product, Visualize Design v1. This is a modular pair of XR smart glasses coming out in early summer.

Design v1, the first product of DigiLens’ Visualize Framework, integrates Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon XR2 platform with the DigiLens Crystal 50 waveguide. They offer waveguide efficiencies in excess of 325 knits / lumens with 80% transparency and a 50 degree (diagonal) field of view (FOV). DigiLens also claims that the Crystal 50’s capabilities are “a quarter of the HoloLens 2’s optics.” The hardware also features 6GB RAM, WiFi, Bluetooth, stereo speakers for spatial audio, an 8MP RGB camera, two cameras for 6DoF tracking, and multiple microphones for noise canceling and user input.

Visualize Design v1 is ready to use, but like Qualcomm’s XR1 AR smart viewer reference design, smart glasses are a platform hardware platform that helps developers, OEMs, and IoT companies accelerate their commercialization. As a result, the design is fully modular and partners can use the Visualize Framework to create smaller, more specialized form factors. This also means that as DigiLens improves its waveguides, new waveguides can be easily installed on the platform.

“Design v1 is brighter, lighter and more powerful than other waveguide-based XR devices on the market. DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett said in a statement that our strategy is within the ecosystem. To enable positive XR companies to leverage the strengths of emerging horizontal markets. We have XRs for the ecosystem to adopt, add and adapt to individual markets and the needs of developing their own XR software. Creating Blueprints Expanding the pool of professionals and democratizing ideas across the spectrum is something the market has never missed.

Design v1 promises to be an excellent platform for providing clients with more comfortable, more processing power and cost-effective headwear devices that are ideally suited to your use case. .. We look forward to starting to take advantage of Design v1 in our XpertEye Remote Assistance solution and continue to provide value and a great experience to our customers, adds AMA CEO Christian Guillemot.

DigiLens Visualize Design v1 has been shipping to some partners with a wider range of deployments since the end of June 2021. Read VR Focus for the latest information on the latest XR smart glasses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos