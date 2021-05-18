Xiaomi develops phone with rotary pop-up camera





Xiaomi has patented all kinds of different phones, and new patents have just surfaced. The latest Xiaomi patent that has appeared shows a phone with a rotating pop-up camera.

The patent actually follows phones with under-display flip cameras and phones with modular camera systems. The patent was published in the USPTO, and according to 91mobiles, the patent was filed in February 2020. Approved / published on May 6th.

The new Xiaomi patent shows a phone with a rotating pop-up camera

The patent now shows that the phone contains a pop-up camera similar to what we saw on earlier devices such as the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, unlike these pop-up cameras, it can rotate and be both a front camera and a rear camera.

Xiaomi has patented two versions of the device with this system. One version comes with one camera sensor and the other version comes with two camera sensors. Thanks to the sketches provided, you can also see the motor inside.

Now, as most of you know, businesses tend to patent all sorts of designs that never happen. This may be one of those designs. On the contrary, Xiaomi may end up making such a device.

Xiaomi is no stranger to strange designs. The company likes to try new things and see what works in the process. It should come as no surprise that such devices will hit the market at some point in the future.

Xiaomi may release interesting designs of all kinds in the future

It’s certainly interesting to see it, and the same applies to phones with rotating underdisplay cameras. Modular smartphones haven’t worked that well so far, but Xiaomi smartphones with a modular camera setup may be interesting.

The company is currently focusing on offering the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and two other foldable smartphones that are rumored to arrive by the end of 2021. Xiaomi released its first foldable smartphone earlier this year, with two more said to be coming.

