Panasonic Toughbook S1 Hands-on: Enterprising Durability





I was immediately interested when Panasonic provided a review unit for the new Toughbook S1 Android tablet. The Toughbook line is known to be very tough, not because I work in the IT department of a company with a large warehouse, but not because I work in the military watching drone footage. Because there is. From Windows laptops to Android products, Toughbooks are designed for use in the harshest environments with high military durability ratings. As someone who tends to break a lot of things, this device quickly appealed to me.

The display on the Toughbook S1 is pretty bright and can be used indoors. It is a 720p liquid crystal display in which plastic is layered instead of glass. It is designed for durability and outdoor visibility. There is a selfie camera at the top next to the device’s only speaker and some sensors. On the back is a large protruding warm-swappable battery and three removable plastic panels that accommodate a series of attachments such as additional USB ports and barcode scanners. This is really the bulkiest part of the tablet. It looks almost unfinished, but it’s due to the modularity of the product.

On the left side of the Toughbook S1, there’s a USB-C port with a power button, volume control, and slide cover. On the right side is a 3.5mm headphone jack with a waterproof cover. This design and all the parts make the tablet very industrial and durable.

The software on this subject is fairly minimal. It’s basically running stock Android, with some Panasonic Productivity + features added throughout. It also provides apps for optional hardware features such as barcode readers, log transmission, quick configuration, wireless displays, and warm swappable batteries. Overall, most of the things are added while the device is configured for enterprise use, so the basics alone are pretty basic.

As you may have noticed, this is because it is used very often in the enterprise. This tablet will not be open to the public or offered to the consumer market. Designed for industrial or military use. Panasonic says it can be used to monitor drones in the military and manage inventory in the industrial market, thanks to an optional barcode scanner. Software and hardware are not intended for consumer use, but are intended to be customized to the needs of the organization that purchases the device.

I may not be an IT professional, so it doesn’t make much sense to talk about features and connectivity in a professional environment. I’m a college student and tend to break … everything. So this is a simple practice for the device, but my full review will explain this at that pace to see how tough the Toughbook S1 really is. Keep your eyes open for that.

